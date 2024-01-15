“Looks like they quickly grabbed it from IKEA” — Apple's first piece of Vision Pro retail hardware just arrived in store, and everyone is saying the same thing

Apple Vision Pro fittings have finally started to arrive at Apple Stores — and fans aren’t pleased with the presentation.

As shared by Mark Gurman , photos have emerged of a cabinet on the shop floor of an Apple Store, allegedly housing Apple Vision Pro fittings. It is a pretty small cabinet that is not as wide or tall as the adjacent tables, which makes it stand out.

In-person demos are set to start on the launch day of the Apple Vision Pro, February 2, and you will need to book ahead to try it out. When in-store, you will have your face scanned, which will help you pick out the right Light Seal and headband. The fittings housed in that cabinet are likely different sizes of these accessories to allow for a wider range of potential testers. Though it is still a few weeks out, many fans are not happy with the presentation of the cabinet itself.

How are fans reacting?

This Apple Store has put a new cabinet on its showroom floor related to the Vision Pro quite a bit early. This is for storing items related to the demos. https://t.co/MPsLc1TIca pic.twitter.com/M6DIdeSgE3January 15, 2024 See more

“Looks like they quickly grabbed it from IKEA” comes an astute observation from @rcr_92 . @heyderekj was a bit harsher tweeting “You can tell there is no dedicated VP of Retail anymore. Yikes”. Alluding to his departure from Apple in 2019, @AndrewHartAR said “Jony Ive would never”.

@SnazzyLabs has the top comment on the post as of the time of writing saying “That looks surprisingly… not good”. This is the most common feeling on the cabinet right now. Apple is a company known for its looks. Trailers are flashy, the iPhone looks sleek and fashionable, and it tends to pull out all the stops with its presentation, even getting its employees to clap on the launch of major iPhones . This cabinet could just be a temporary solution until a bigger stand is put up but the responses are indicative of the scrutiny Apple receives when its presentation isn’t top-notch.

The Apple Vision Pro launches in a few short weeks for $3,499 and will only be available in the US from launch.