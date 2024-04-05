Some of our favorite 8BitDo iOS game controllers just added support for Apple Vision Pro

Looks like Apple Vision Pro just got even more controller support so that you can play games on the mixed-reality headset. Controller maker 8BitDo announced that some of its most popular controllers now support the headset, bringing some of the best Bluetooth controllers for iPhone to Vision Pro.

The list of controllers is as follows:

8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G

8BitDo Pro 2

8BitDo SN30 Pro

8BitDo SN30 Pro+

8BitDo Lite 2

8BitDo Lite SE

8BitDo N30 Pro 2

More controllers for VR games

Vision Pro already supports the Xbox Core controller and Sony’s DualSense, but extra options are always a massive bonus. Especially when they’re as good as the best 8BitDo controllers, which feature some epic retro-inspired options.

The controllers above aren’t the only gaming devices that 8BitDo is updating with Vision Pro support. It looks like there are going to be some arcade sticks coming as well, such as the 8BitDo arcade stick for Xbox — retro arcade game fans rejoice.

Apple Vision Pro gaming getting better by the day

Vision Pro is not solely a gaming device — Apple wants to focus more on the workspace and media experience of the headset instead. Games are becoming more and more accessible, however, and things like Game Room make it a more viable option for gamers.

So does this 8BitDo announcement, even if it does only really help out players with the $3,499 necessary to pick up a headset, or who already own it. We love 8BitDo’s controllers, so to be able to be able to use them with Vision Pro is going to be a massive boon — when we can get our hands on one. Either way, you don’t have to rely on funky motion controls, or an Xbox or PlayStation controller to play games on your Apple Vision Pro.

More from iMore