Someone recreated one of the iPhone's most iconic games for Apple Vision Pro — Watch spatial Flappy Bird in all its glory

One of the world’s most iconic iPhone games has been recreated in spatial glory inside Apple Vision Pro.

Posting on X this week, developer and engineer Luke Jaggernauth triumphantly revealed, “I recreated Flappy Bird for the Apple Vision Pro.” The incredible video reveals Faby (yes, the bird has a name), controlled with nothing but a pinch thanks to Apple Vision Pro’s tracking and controls. The app can be manipulated and moved, and you can even walk around the app to play from different angles. We are truly living in a golden age.

While gaming is not the heaviest focus of Apple Vision Pro, Apple says the headset “delivers fun and rewarding gameplay for players of all skill levels.” Beyond all of the games you can play on iPhone and iPad, Vision Pro also supports Apple Arcade, complete with several spatial games, including Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Cut the Rope 3, Jetpack Joyride 2, Bloons TD 6+, stitch., Patterned, Illustrated, and Wylde Flowers.

Is Vision Pro gaming about to take off?

While the current cohort is a nice selection of iconic titles to get Vision Pro out of the gate, the success of the device as a gaming mechanism is reliant on the skill and know-how of great developers. Just like iPhone apps of old, some of the best Vision Pro experiences we’ve seen so far come from third-party developers, not Apple or the big companies.

If you have Apple Vision Pro yourself, you can’t currently get your hands on this Flappy Bird clone. It doesn’t look like Jaggernauth has made the app available on Vision Pro to download just yet, and copyright issues might preclude releasing it on the App Store altogether.

The original Flappy Bird came out in May, 2013. Created by Vietnam-based developer Dong Nguyen, the app was downloaded more than 50 million times in just eight months, reportedly generating its creator $50,000 a day from in-app ads. A few weeks later, Nguyen removed the game from the App Store, announcing the move with the iconic “I cannot take this anymore” tweet. Coincidentally, the 10th anniversary of that fateful day fell just last week on February 9 .

This week, Apple’s Greg Jozwiak announced that Apple Vision Pro now has over 1,000 native apps, complemented by 1.5 million compatible iPhone and iPad apps.