That one Apple Vision Pro driving video is so irresponsible the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, had to respond
Don’t copy that one Apple Vision Pro driver.
By now, you have probably seen that video of the guy driving a Cybertruck while wearing Apple Vision Pro and, if it wasn’t already clear enough, the US government has confirmed it does not want you to do that.
The Apple Vision Pro launched just last week — a mixed-reality headset that allows you to control apps, call friends, and browse the web with nothing but your fingers and eyes. In response to a viral video of a man using the headset in a Cybertruck, Pete Buttigieg, the US Secretary of Transportation, has reposted it with a warning to any potential owners looking to replicate it.
“Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times,” he stated. When driving a Tesla in Autopilot, the car could hand back control at any moment so obscuring your vision with Apple’s headset is incredibly reckless.
A bigger problem
Though Apple Vision Pro users have been up to some funny stuff over its launch weekend, this is not purely a Vision Pro problem and is not the first time that Pete has been critical of Tesla’s self-driving modules and how users may misuse them. Just last year, he told the Associated Press: “I don’t think that something should be called, for example, an Autopilot, when the fine print says you need to have your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road at all times”.
No digital devices or distractions of any kind should be used while driving and this Apple Vision Pro video is just one of many very dangerous (and possibly illegal) ways to distract yourself while using a car’s assisted driving. Apple Vision Pro is designed to be used in a home or work environment, where you can physically place your windows and walk away from them. The entire UI isn’t designed to follow you, which is why you won’t even be able to use them in a quick-moving enclosed space like the Cybertruck properly. So not only is this dangerous, it doesn’t even work.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch
By Tammy Rogers