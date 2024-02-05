The public has gotten their hands on Apple Vision Pro — here are the most viral videos and memes so far

A hotly anticipated device, Apple Vision Pro has finally launched, and that excitement has gotten the better of some users who have used it in very strange ways.

Apple’s first foray into ‘spatial computing,’ Apple Vision Pro, can be used to mirror your Mac on a massive screen, watch 3D movies, relive memories with spatial video, and even call family members as a 3D version of yourself. Designed to wear around the house, it fits into the Apple ecosystem with support for tons of apps. However, when users started to parade it around in public, it resulted in some spectacularly bizarre moments.

The Clips

More than 70 million people have seen this viral clip of Nikias Molina using Apple Vision Pro on the NYC subway .

Working in the NYC subway on the go with Apple Vision Pro?! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/iVWiYlxjxPFebruary 3, 2024 See more

From one impractical use in public to another, a user was spotted using Apple Vision Pro whilst driving their Tesla Cybertruck. Given the confined space of the truck and the user's erratic hand movements, it seems highly probable that this scenario is indeed fake.

Tesla Cybertruck meet Apple Vision Pro! pic.twitter.com/CFk4PAviZsFebruary 4, 2024 See more

This Simpsons clip from almost a decade ago feels oddly real now.

This episode is from 2016. Accurate? pic.twitter.com/NWqPhmxnCDFebruary 5, 2024 See more

For some strange reason, this creator decided to put on the headset while punching the air in a park. Hopefully, the passthrough is good enough to avoid accidentally hitting a stranger.

My enemies are finished#AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/WLXw20NODtFebruary 4, 2024 See more

Filmmaker, Casey Neistat managed to get his hands on Apple’s headset, calling it “the single greatest piece of tech” he had ever used.

Vision Pro isn't just great, it's the single greatest piece of tech ive ever used pic.twitter.com/ArBgbkH0URFebruary 3, 2024 See more

Elsewhere, Mike from VR Oasis imagines a world where Android users are blocked out from Apple Vision Pro owners

Android users through Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/MZEgYWOXdJFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Perhaps the strangest application of Apple’s headset so far is a clip from a Celtics’ basketball game . None of the Apple Vision Pro spatial games give users the ability to throw a basketball yet, so this seems just to be sheer excitement at watching the game. The Celtics went on to win that game, so maybe the joy was warranted.

Air Vision Pro courtside is crazyyyy 😭 (via jonah_rothman/IG) pic.twitter.com/knGjcdUok9February 5, 2024 See more

VR YouTuber BMFVR tested out his new Apple Vision Pro by using it to shop for groceries, and it seems oddly tedious.

So yeah grocery shopping with the Apple Vision Pro is actually not bad. #AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/cdhmaFvRLOFebruary 3, 2024 See more

In Canoopsy’s video wearing Apple Vision Pro for 24 hours, he walked along a beach, traveled through a city, and even visited a buffet.

In a similar vein, Ray Wong , the deputy editor of tech reviews and guides at Inverse ate lunch while in the headset.

Pretty cool that you can eat finger food while using Apple Vision Pro and go right back to controlling visionOS without having to wipe your hand/fingers down 😎Anyway, here’s 140 seconds of me eating lunch while reading and liking your guys’ tweets 👌 pic.twitter.com/nUneFzCxCZFebruary 1, 2024 See more

This funny but very fake video of an Apple Vision Pro user seamlessly moving from their Cybertruck to Apple’s headset has made some say bullying is ‘okay sometimes.’

This has to be the hardest, most futuristic exit of a Cybertruck owner anyone has ever seen thus far 🔥pic.twitter.com/7uY8tbg7IOFebruary 4, 2024 See more

Not every strange application of Apple Vision Pro happened outside this weekend, as a brand new app allows you to physically tour homes they have for sale. As well as this, a rather great piano app lets you visualize the keys as you play a real-life piano.

If Apple Vision Pro’s launch is already this weird, it’s sure only to get stranger as more people get their hands on the headset.