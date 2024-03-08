The first major update for Apple Vision Pro is here — visionOS 1.1 available now with improved Personas and mobile device management
visionOS 1.1 is here.
The first big visionOS update is here, and it brings some welcome improvements and additions to Apple Vision Pro. visionOS 1.1 is available to download now, bringing improvments to your Persona and adding enterprise support to email, among other exciting features.
Your digital Persona is key to the way you interact with others when using Vision Pro, used as your avatar when making FaceTime calls, or even when joining in a work conference call on Zoom. In visionOS 1.1, Personas have been drastically improved to give a more lifelike look and feel. Apple says 1.1 has improved hair and makeup appearance, neck and mouth representation, and the rendering of eyes for EyeSight. For many, EyeSight looked comically bad at launch, so we’re excited to see how visionOS 1.1 fixes the external display.
There’s also enterprise support for email, contacts, and calendars, which means businesses can now use mobile device management on Vision Pro, just like on other Apple devices. This makes the rollout of Vision Pro in companies much easier, with businesses able to manage deployment, security, and privacy features on devices.
You’ll also notice improvements when using the virtual keyboard, with Apple claiming the text input is now more accurate. There are also some bug fixes for the keyboard, resolving “some instances where the virtual keyboard placement obscures the text input field” and “an issue where in some cases, the text preview on the virtual keyboard may appear out of sync with the text field in the app.”
Apple has also made it easier to reposition windows in a virtual space, allowing you to bring objects closer to your face than the previous 1.0 release.
You can read the full visionOS 1.1 release notes here.
So, maybe it's just me, but I feel like the visionOS 1.1 beta vastly improves the Persona feature.Is it still uncanny and creepy? Yeah, but I don't look like Stalin anymore. pic.twitter.com/uYGUugHFSlFebruary 6, 2024
The first of many big visionOS updates
Since the Vision Pro’s launch in February, there has been a lot of buzz about Apple’s mixed-reality headset. From users showcasing the product's work capabilities to using the headset on an airplane, we’re only just beginning to see the capabilities of spatial computing.
visionOS 1.1 is the first of many big visionOS updates, and we expect to see even bigger ones before 2024 comes to a close. If visionOS follows the same trends as Apple’s other software, we can expect to see visionOS 2 at WWDC in the summer.
