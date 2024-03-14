Vision Pro is probably coming to more countries soon — but don't read international keyboard code like tea leaves
More keyboard languages, finally.
The latest visionOS code hints at 12 new keyboard languages coming to Apple Vision Pro, but does this mean we’ll be getting an international launch sooner rather than later?
The code, originally discovered by MacRumors, adds support for the following languages in visionOS:
- Cantonese, Traditional
- Chinese, Simplified
- English (Australia)
- English (Canada)
- English (Japan)
- English (Singapore)
- English (UK)
- French (Canada)
- French (France)
- German (Germany)
- Japanese
- Korean
Currently, visionOS only supports English (US) and Emoji keyboards which is incredibly limited compared to the well over 100 options available on the best iPhones running iOS 17.
With an international launch of Apple’s mixed-reality headset looming according to top insider Ming-Chi-Kuo, who expects the Vision Pro to be available internationally prior to WWDC in June. That said, can we really draw conclusions from additional languages being added to visionOS? Isn’t this just Apple adding support for features that should’ve existed at launch?
A lack of Spanish hints at the next Vision Pro launch countries
If these new keyboard languages and autocorrect additions do hint at the next countries where Vision Pro will launch, then we can expect to see the headset in China, UK, France, Canada, Germany, Japan, and South Korea in the coming months. While the collective languages spoken in China are the most spoken native language in the world, the lack of Spanish added to this list (the second most spoken native language) would imply that these new keyboard languages are hinting at a future product launch. If these languages were added purely to enhance the experience of visionOS, you’d expect Apple to add popular languages like Spanish considering roughly 42 million people in the US speak the language.
Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first venture into the world of spatial computing and the revolutionary product, which starts at $3,499, is the company’s first new hero product since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.