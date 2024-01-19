Watch how Apple makes each $3,499 Vision Pro spatial computer in this stunning video

Apple's next big thing is now available to preorder and you can get your own Vision Pro headset starting from $3,499. That'll get you the 256GB model with other storage options available but you'll need to be quick — delivery windows are already stretching well beyond that February 2 release date. Don't worry if you missed out on day one delivery, though — Apple has a cool new Vision Pro video that you can watch while you wait for yours to arrive.

That video was shared to X, the social network previously known as Twitter, by none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook himself. It's a relatively short video at just one minute and 14 seconds long, but it gives us a glimpse at what goes into building each and every Vision Pro that leaves the factory. And this being an Apple promo video, it all looks just as good as the headset itself.

The Vision Pro isn't the first AR/VR headset of course, but we doubt any look as good as this when they're being made.

Spatial computing is here

The post by Tim Cook came after preorders had been live for a good 30 minutes — perhaps Tim was trying to get his order in before posting it — but he took the opportunity to welcome everyone to Apple's spatial computing revolution.

"We’re so excited for you to experience spatial computing for the first time," Cook exclaimed while sharing the video that you can see in the X post below.

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders begin today! We're so excited for you to experience spatial computing for the first time! https://t.co/YAN2kdfZY0 pic.twitter.com/2cqzvz5WjqJanuary 19, 2024

The video takes us on a tour of how the Vision Pro is assembled and is well worth a watch, whether or not you got your preorder in this morning.