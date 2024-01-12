Why you need to act fast if you want an Apple Vision Pro at launch — top analyst says only 60,000 could be available February 2

Top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is likely to produce a very limited quantity of Vision Pro headsets for its February 2 launch.

Taking to X, Kuo said, “Apple will produce 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro,” and that they believe “that Vision Pro will sell out soon after the release.”

The Vision Pro is Apple’s first foray into the world of augmented reality headsets and launches with a starting price of $3,499. These production numbers are far lower than other major Apple hero product launches in the past, possibly indicating Apple may want to test the demand for the high-end first-generation headset before ramping up production.

Kuo adds, “Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision Pro, and there are doubts that the price is not cheap, the user experience (e.g., giving users the illusion that they can control the user interface with their minds) created by the groundbreaking technology innovations, along with the base of core fans and heavy users, should make it easy to sell out after the release.”

With such low quantities at launch, it’s going to be hard to secure a Vision Pro headset on February 2. Preorders for the AR/VR headset begin at 5 am PT on Friday, January 19, so make sure you’re ready to add your Vision Pro to the basket and checkout at the speed of light.

Exciting times ahead

Vision Pro’s launch is incredibly exciting, even for those who won’t be purchasing the first-generation product. Apple’s marketing hints at a new era of home working, memory-making, and entertainment consumption that is sure to excite and delight early adopters. As for those of us who won’t be lucky enough to own the first iteration of Vision Pro, it will be fascinating to watch the device improve over generations, and hopefully, we’ll see a more accessible price and wider production sooner rather than later.