VIZIO today announced that it owners of 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs can now install the Apple TV app for the first time. The app's available to everyone in the United States and Canada, the press release notes.

"With the Apple TV app coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV+ service," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO. "Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, VIZIO continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. VIZIO SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels and programming from their TV."

The addition of the Apple TV app will give VIZIO users the chance to watch TV shows and movies from their iTunes libraries as well as rentals. And then, of course, there's Apple TV+.

On the topic of Apple's streaming service, VIZIO is also offering people a free three-month Apple TV+ trial as part of this new announcement. Users can sign up for the free three months right now.