What you need to know
- VIZIO today announced that owners of 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs can now enjoy the Apple TV app.
- The app will be available to users in the United States and Canada.
- Users can also take advantage of a three-month Apple TV+ free trial as well.
VIZIO today announced that it owners of 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs can now install the Apple TV app for the first time. The app's available to everyone in the United States and Canada, the press release notes.
"With the Apple TV app coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV+ service," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO. "Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, VIZIO continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. VIZIO SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels and programming from their TV."
The addition of the Apple TV app will give VIZIO users the chance to watch TV shows and movies from their iTunes libraries as well as rentals. And then, of course, there's Apple TV+.
On the topic of Apple's streaming service, VIZIO is also offering people a free three-month Apple TV+ trial as part of this new announcement. Users can sign up for the free three months right now.
*This offer for VIZIO customers with 2016 or later SmartCast TVs enabled with SmartCast Home is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers only and ends October 16. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Please visit vizio.com/appleoffer for more information.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's September event stream outs Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of launch
Apple has its YouTube channel ready to stream next week's event. And it just outed Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of time.
Fortnite's iOS ban is costing Epic Games $26 million a month
Estimates suggest that Epic Games is losing up to $26 million every month in revenue whilst Fortnite remains banned from the App Store, revealing just how costly its spat with Apple could be.
Apple picks up a new patent for an under-display Touch ID sensor
The return of Touch ID might be in the offing if a new patent for an under-display sensor is any indication.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.