What you need to know
- Voodoo Detective is now available in the App Store.
- The new game can be downloaded on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- The title counts Monkey Island among its inspiration and features a full voice cast from some of the best in the business.
Voodoo Detective is a new point-and-click adventure that counts hit classic Monkey Island among its inspiration — and you can play it now on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
A premium game with a premium — for the App Store, at least — price tag of $14.99, the new Short Sleeve Studio release tells the story of Voodoo Detective as he visits a small island town to take on his latest case and it's sure to be his toughest mystery yet.
Gamers can look forward to a full voice cast including professionals who have worked on some of the biggest games in the industry including Mass Effect, Final Fantasy, Fallout, and more. Backgrounds are hand-drawn for a gorgeous aesthetic and the story itself is "full of whimsy and intrigue."
New Ginen: a small island town steeped in rich Voodoo culture, overrun by chain stores, infested with privileged tourists. Where local color and colonial corruption clash in a desperate battle for survival.
Against this fascinating backdrop we meet a mysterious woman with no past standing at the center of a drama so profound the threads of reality are threatening to unravel!
Join Voodoo Detective on his latest case, where danger hides behind every dirty secret and each thrilling moment may be his last. It's time to don your fedora and trenchcoat, detective, you've got a mystery to solve!
One purchase will get you the iPhone, iPad, and Mac version of the game, and fans of classic titles like Monkey Island and Grim Fandango will no doubt enjoy a soundtrack that was composed by Peter McConnel.
Those looking to take Voodoo Detective for a spin can download it from the App Store right now.
It might not be of much use with this particular game, but if you want to upgrade your gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Touch controls are great, but sometimes you just want to feel a controller in your hand!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One iPhone 14 model could be in short supply at launch, here's why
At least one iPhone 14 model is behind its production schedule and could be in short supply at launch, according to a new report from Apple's supply chain.
Music MiniPlayer brings some 2007 iTunes nostalgia to your modern Mac
Fans of the classic iTunes Mini Player are in for a treat because someone came to our rescue and brought it to the Music app on modern macOS.
Apple begins notifying the winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge
Apple has begun to email winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with some taking to Twitter to share the news of their success.
Get the rarest gift for the Nintendo Switch amiibo collector in your life
Nintendo's amiibo lets you collect all of your favorite characters and gain some in-game benefits for having the figures. Here are some of the most expensive and hard-to-find Nintendo Switch amiibo figures on the market.