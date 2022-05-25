Voodoo Detective is a new point-and-click adventure that counts hit classic Monkey Island among its inspiration — and you can play it now on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

A premium game with a premium — for the App Store, at least — price tag of $14.99, the new Short Sleeve Studio release tells the story of Voodoo Detective as he visits a small island town to take on his latest case and it's sure to be his toughest mystery yet.

Gamers can look forward to a full voice cast including professionals who have worked on some of the biggest games in the industry including Mass Effect, Final Fantasy, Fallout, and more. Backgrounds are hand-drawn for a gorgeous aesthetic and the story itself is "full of whimsy and intrigue."