Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up iPhone deals and much more. Accessories are priced nicely right now, such as this three-in-one charger to organize your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods as they charge.

Charge your iPhone (or any smartphone that supports wireless charging), your Apple Watch, and your AirPods (and other wireless charging headphones) all in one convenient spot.

If you're like me, you charge up all of your devices at night next to your bed. This can lead to a tangle of wires unless you organize your stuff. This is a well-priced option for charging up to three of your favorite devices at once, whether you keep them on a nightstand, a desk, or in your kitchen.

This wireless charging station is compatible with any model iPhone from the iPhone 8 up through the current lineup, plus any smartphone that is Qi-enabled. Charge your iPhone vertically or horizontally. You can charge your AirPods (second generation) if they have a wireless charging case, and your AirPods Pro. You can also charge non-Apple earbuds as long as they can be charged wirelessly. You can charge any version of the Apple Watch, but do note that you'll need to install your Apple Watch charger in the stand. There are slots underneath so you can wind the charging cable neatly inside.

You get a QC3.0 adapter which makes charging your devices fast and efficient. The charging base has silicone grips on the bottom so it won't slide around. The charger has over-current protection, over-voltage protection, and high-temperature protection, and foreign object detection functionality so you don't have to worry about damaging your precious devices. The charging indicator light lets you know when your devices are topped off.