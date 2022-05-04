Fans of American Dad, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites are in for a treat on May 20 — because that's the day when Warped Kart Racers will bring characters from all of them to our iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The new game will be available in Apple Arcade and will see people race as, and against, their favorite characters.

The new Warped Kart Racers will feature 20 playable characters and 16 different maps that feature places from fan-favorite episodes of the popular TV shows. Multiplayer support is included, while daily challenges will give gamers the opportunity to unlock new characters, skins, karts, and customizations.