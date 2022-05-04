What you need to know
- American Dad, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites characters are all coming to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- The Apple Arcade game will be a free download for subscribers.
- The new game will feature a multiplayer mode, 20 characters, and 16 maps from fan-favorite episodes of the shows.
Fans of American Dad, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites are in for a treat on May 20 — because that's the day when Warped Kart Racers will bring characters from all of them to our iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The new game will be available in Apple Arcade and will see people race as, and against, their favorite characters.
The new Warped Kart Racers will feature 20 playable characters and 16 different maps that feature places from fan-favorite episodes of the popular TV shows. Multiplayer support is included, while daily challenges will give gamers the opportunity to unlock new characters, skins, karts, and customizations.
Get warped into the ultimate kart racing game - by yourself, or multiplayer - featuring the stars of 20th Television's hit animated shows: American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites! Experience iconic locations and even some surprise ones in your quest for karting glory!
Gamers will need to be subscribed to Apple Arcade or the Apple One subscription bundle to play, but that means that the game will be free to download. It also means that there won't be any ads or in-app purchases to ruin the fun, too.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
