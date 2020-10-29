What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show Long Way Up has a new teaser out.
- At 83 minutes long, it might be the longest ever.
- Watch 83 minutes of Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman riding their motorcycles.
Apple TV+ show Long Way Up is already available to watch and there's a new teaser on YouTube for those who haven't checked it out yet. Amazingly, that teaser is longer than the episodes!
The new video runs for 83 minutes and is all point-of-view (POV) content. That means everything stars Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman saw, we get to see as if we were riding along. It's all pretty cool, really. And Apple says that none of the footage we're seeing here is part of the season that's up on Apple TV+, too.
Is this the longest reaser ever made? Can you even call it a teaser? It's longer than some movies!
Check it out.
No script. No director. Just 83 minutes of never-before-seen POV footage of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. From the docuseries Long Way Up, ride along firsthand as the guys drive electric motorcycles up from Chile to Honduras.
If those 83 minutes are enough to whet your appetite, fear not. You can see more by watching Long Way Up on Apple TV+ right now. So long as you have a $4.99 per month subscription, of course.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
