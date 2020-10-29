Apple TV+ show Long Way Up is already available to watch and there's a new teaser on YouTube for those who haven't checked it out yet. Amazingly, that teaser is longer than the episodes!

The new video runs for 83 minutes and is all point-of-view (POV) content. That means everything stars Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman saw, we get to see as if we were riding along. It's all pretty cool, really. And Apple says that none of the footage we're seeing here is part of the season that's up on Apple TV+, too.

Is this the longest reaser ever made? Can you even call it a teaser? It's longer than some movies!

Check it out.