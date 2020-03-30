The first trailer for new Apple TV+ show "Trying" has just hit YouTube, and it already has me excited to see what the first season has in store.

The show, from BBC Studios, was first announced in January and will star Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as they first try to have children and then go down the route of adopting a child instead. It doesn't sound like something that should make for a good comedy show, but the trailer certainly looks promising.