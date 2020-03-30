Apple Tv Plus TryingSource: Apple TV+

  • Apple TV+ show "Trying" has its first trailer.
  • The show is from BBC Studios.
  • The trailer does its job of piquing the interest.

The first trailer for new Apple TV+ show "Trying" has just hit YouTube, and it already has me excited to see what the first season has in store.

The show, from BBC Studios, was first announced in January and will star Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as they first try to have children and then go down the route of adopting a child instead. It doesn't sound like something that should make for a good comedy show, but the trailer certainly looks promising.

All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it's the one thing they just can't have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can't start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they're ready to be parents?

We can look forward to the first season of eight half-hour episodes on May 1, with all of them available for streaming on day one.

