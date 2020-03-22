What you need to know
- Idris Elba has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
- Oprah has a new show on Apple TV+ covering the virus.
- She speaks to the actor via video call in the first episode.
One of the most interesting things about Idris Elba – apart from the fact he should clearly be James Bond by now – is the fact that he currently has coronavirus. And as a result, he also happens to be the first person interviewed by Oprah for her new Apple TV+ show, "Oprah Talks COVID-19".
The episode is available to watch on Apple TV+ now, but unlike other shows, you don't need to be a subscriber to watch, as noted by Deadline.
Oprah Talks COVID-19 is now streaming and can be viewed on Apple TV+, with or without a subscription. The first episode can be seen at apple.co/-oprahtalks.
Viewers in more than 100 countries can stream the series on Apple TV+, in the Apple TV app. New episodes will roll out weekly and will continue to be free to all viewers around the world.
Oprah speaks with Elba about dealing with coronavirus, as well as with his wife Sabrina who is also quarantined alongside him.
Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020
You can catch the first episode now via Apple TV, iPad, iPad, Mac, and the web. You know, if you haven't seen enough about coronavirus everywhere else and just need a little bit more of it in your life.
