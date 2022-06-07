Gosh, watchOS 9 seems to be packed with new features. Apple spent ample time during its WWDC 2022 keynote talking about several of the improvements that are coming to the Apple Watch in the fall via watchOS 9; however, it didn't mention every single new feature. As always, the iMore team is just diving into the betas and getting more information from our sources on the ground — new Editor-in-Chief, Gerald — we're discovering new things all the time. If you want to know even more about what's coming to your best Apple Watch in the fall, here are five features you may have missed hearing about. Notifications look slightly different If you're used to using an Apple Watch, you'll notice that anytime you get a notification, the banner that pops up is pretty big. It takes up a lot of screen real estate, and if you're in the middle of a workout or currently using an app, that can be annoying. In watchOS 9, notifications have been redesigned to be less interruptive, and the banners are much slimmer, meaning they take up less space on your Apple Watch. These new notifications are also smart, and they will only use the new slimmer banners when your actively using your Apple Watch, and when you're not, you should still get the notifications you're used to from watchOS 8. New Quick Actions controls

AssistiveTouch is an Accessibility feature that allows you to navigate your Apple Watch by using hand gestures instead of interacting with the screen. In watchOS 9, you'll have access to new Quick Actions when using AssistiveTouch to help you control your Apple Watch. By using a double-pinch gesture, you'll now be able to answer or end a phone call, take a photo, play/pause media, or even pause/resume a workout. Apple Watch Mirroring