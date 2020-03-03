Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag is just the right size for your gym essentials and fits inside most lockers. It stands upright on its own. Plus, it looks so good, you might just be more excited than usual to get to the gym.

Not just for the gym Waterfield Boot Camp Gym Bag: Features

Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag was created for the gym, sized just right to fit into a cubby or locker with plenty of pockets for gym essentials. It stands upright, making it easy to reach in and grab items from the bag as it sits in a locker or on a bench. Constructed from ballistic nylon (in Black) or waxed canvas (in Brown), it has naturally tanned full-grain leather accents and splash-proof YKK zippers. In fact, I've never seen zippers like these before. When zipped, the teeth are invisible.

The clamshell-style zipper lets you open up the bag completely for easy packing. A second zipper also accesses the main compartment, but it's smaller for quick access. The interior is a bright goldenrod ripstop nylon, which lends itself to easy visibility. Two water bottle pockets, one on either side, lay flat when not in use but expand to fit water bottles up to three inches in diameter.

Measuring 12.5 inches (31.75 centimeters) long by 6.5 inches (16.51 centimeters) wide by 13.5 inches (34.29 centimeters) high, it weighs about two pounds (a kilogram) empty. To be precise, if you choose the Black ballistic nylon option, it weighs 1.9 pounds (0.86 kilograms), whereas the Brown waxed canvas option weighs 2.3 pounds (1.04 kilograms). The volume of the bag is 14.5 liters, which is slightly smaller than most backpacks.

With this bag, you might even be more inspired to hit the gym.

Two small interior pockets could hold weight-lifting gloves, cosmetics, or other accessories. Two exterior pockets are held flat by the handles when not in use. One of the outer pockets is open-topped, but the placement of the handle would keep large items from falling out. The other exterior pocket has a magnetic closure for extra security. Inside this pocket are a key clip and two smaller slide compartments.

The handles are lined with premium full-grain leather, making them comfortable to hold. There is also a removable shoulder strap, so you can carry the bag either way.

Though Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag was made for the gym, it's a great size that could serve as a multi-purpose bag. I could see using it as a school, travel, or work bag; just note that there is a no built-in laptop sleeve.

Form and function

Waterfield Boot Camp Gym Bag: What I like

This is a gorgeous bag that has a thoughtful design for fitness fanatics. I like that unlike many gym bags, it's on the smaller side so it fits into lockers and cubbies just about anywhere. The upright form factor makes it easier to grab your stuff. I appreciate that it has not one, but two full-sized exterior water bottle pockets. Hydration is a must! I like the various types and sizes of pockets, which helps organize your belongings. The bright gold interior is a nice touch so that you can see everything in your bag with ease.