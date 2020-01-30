The WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack is, as its name implies, mid-sized. It's perfect for the commuter or traveler, with padded pockets for your laptop and tablet, as well as other convenient features.

Tech essentials and more WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack: Features

The Italian word "mezzo" translates to medium, and WaterField's Mezzo Laptop Backpack is a happy medium size. It's not big and bulky, but it easily carries your tech essentials and more. The total capacity of the bag is 14.5 liters. It's 11.25 inches from side to side and 15.5 inches tall. The bag measures 6 inches thick from front to back at the base and tapers at the top to 1.5 inches. Constructed from 1050 Denier black ballistic nylon or durable waxed canvas (depending on which color you order) with full-grain leather accents, it weighs less than three pounds (nylon: 2.4, canvas: 2.9). The leather accents include the bottom of the backpack, the top handle, and the front pocket flap. The zipper is waterproof, in case you get caught in the rain.

Outside the backpack, the front pocket buckles securely. Within the front pocket are three small slide pockets and a key clip for organization. On either side of the bag is a deep pocket, perfect for your water bottle and umbrella. Inside the bag, you'll notice a bright yellow lining, which makes it easier to see your stuff. A large padded and fuzzy-lined sleeve holds up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. A second smaller padded and fuzzy-line sleeve holds a tablet up to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There's also a small zippered pocket just inside.

Medium-sized and cleverly designed, this bag has it all.

The back of the backpack is padded, as well as the shoulder straps, for comfortable wear. The back is also mesh-lined for breathability. A pass-through slot on the back allows you to slip this backpack onto your rolling luggage handle.

The WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack comes in three colorways. Mine is the Ballistic (nylon) with Black Leather. The other two options are Ballistic with Chocolate Leather and (waxed) Canvas with Chocolate Leather. All of WaterField's products are crafted in San Francisco and carry a lifetime warranty.

Just right-sized

WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack: What I like

Goldilocks would approve of this bag; it's neither too big nor too small, it's just right. I love the size, as it's large enough to hold my MacBook Pro (up to 16 inches) and iPad Pro (up to 12.9 inches) and plenty of other essentials for the day without being heavy or bulky. Many tech backpacks have a padded laptop/tablet pocket, but this backpack has two. I appreciate the deep side pockets, just right for water bottles or umbrellas. The bright yellow lining is a nice touch so you can easily find things inside your bag. I find the bag comfortable to wear with its padded, mesh-lined shoulder straps and back. The full-grain leather on the bottom adds durability, while the leather accents on the front flap and handle are just nice.