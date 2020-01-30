The WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack is, as its name implies, mid-sized. It's perfect for the commuter or traveler, with padded pockets for your laptop and tablet, as well as other convenient features.
Luxury tech bag
WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack
Bottom line: Carry your laptop, tablet, and other essentials in this mid-sized luxury bag.
The Good
- Sturdy and stylish
- Padded sleeves for laptop (up to 16-inch MacBook Pro) and tablet (up to 12.9-inch iPad Pro)
- Full-grain leather accents
- Lots of pockets including two beverage holders
- Bright lining for visibility
The Bad
- Pricey
- Limited color selection
Tech essentials and more
WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack: Features
The Italian word "mezzo" translates to medium, and WaterField's Mezzo Laptop Backpack is a happy medium size. It's not big and bulky, but it easily carries your tech essentials and more. The total capacity of the bag is 14.5 liters. It's 11.25 inches from side to side and 15.5 inches tall. The bag measures 6 inches thick from front to back at the base and tapers at the top to 1.5 inches. Constructed from 1050 Denier black ballistic nylon or durable waxed canvas (depending on which color you order) with full-grain leather accents, it weighs less than three pounds (nylon: 2.4, canvas: 2.9). The leather accents include the bottom of the backpack, the top handle, and the front pocket flap. The zipper is waterproof, in case you get caught in the rain.
Outside the backpack, the front pocket buckles securely. Within the front pocket are three small slide pockets and a key clip for organization. On either side of the bag is a deep pocket, perfect for your water bottle and umbrella. Inside the bag, you'll notice a bright yellow lining, which makes it easier to see your stuff. A large padded and fuzzy-lined sleeve holds up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. A second smaller padded and fuzzy-line sleeve holds a tablet up to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There's also a small zippered pocket just inside.
Medium-sized and cleverly designed, this bag has it all.
The back of the backpack is padded, as well as the shoulder straps, for comfortable wear. The back is also mesh-lined for breathability. A pass-through slot on the back allows you to slip this backpack onto your rolling luggage handle.
The WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack comes in three colorways. Mine is the Ballistic (nylon) with Black Leather. The other two options are Ballistic with Chocolate Leather and (waxed) Canvas with Chocolate Leather. All of WaterField's products are crafted in San Francisco and carry a lifetime warranty.
Just right-sized
WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack: What I like
Goldilocks would approve of this bag; it's neither too big nor too small, it's just right. I love the size, as it's large enough to hold my MacBook Pro (up to 16 inches) and iPad Pro (up to 12.9 inches) and plenty of other essentials for the day without being heavy or bulky. Many tech backpacks have a padded laptop/tablet pocket, but this backpack has two. I appreciate the deep side pockets, just right for water bottles or umbrellas. The bright yellow lining is a nice touch so you can easily find things inside your bag. I find the bag comfortable to wear with its padded, mesh-lined shoulder straps and back. The full-grain leather on the bottom adds durability, while the leather accents on the front flap and handle are just nice.
Not inexpensive
WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack: What I don't like
I really can't think of anything negative to say about this bag other than the limited color selection and the price. There's no getting around that this is an expensive backpack, especially considering that it's mostly nylon. Other than that, it's pretty flawless in my opinion.
Thoughtful design
WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack: Bottom line
The WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack is a thoughtfully designed and constructed bag. As its name implies, it's a medium-sized bag designed to carry your laptop, tablet, and much more. With a large padded sleeve for up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a smaller padded sleeve for up to a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, your precious tech is well-secured. The main compartment holds books, files, or a change of clothing. A small interior pocket and a larger compartmentalized outer pocket hold and organize your smaller valuables. Two deep side pockets carry water bottles or umbrellas. Place the backpack on your rolling luggage handle using the pass-through slot on the back. The backpack is constructed from nylon or canvas with premium full-grain leather accents on the bottom, front pocket flap, and carry handle.
Luxury tech bag
WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack
Carry your tech in style
The WaterField Mezzo Laptop Backpack is a high-end mid-sized tech backpack full of thoughtfully designed features.
