While Smart Materials were designed to fit the diminutive Cricut Joy crafting machine perfectly, you're not limited to these conveniently-sized mat-free materials. You can cut down a variety of other materials to fit the machine and use the mat that came with your Cricut Joy as well. This opens up a whole new world of creativity. Here are some of the best alternative materials for Cricut Joy.

Where should I start?

Before you explore the alternative materials, I'd recommend checking out the materials that are made specifically for the Cricut Joy. These customized materials fit the machine perfectly, and many of them are Smart Materials, meaning you don't need to use a mat. But if you want more, you're in luck, because there are plenty more options. This is by no means an exhaustive list of every material you can cut with the Cricut Joy; in fact, the machine is capable of cutting dozens of different kinds of materials. Keep in mind, most Cricut materials made for their other machines will work with the Joy, you'll just need to cut them down to size.

But there is a whole world of non-Cricut branded materials that your Cricut Joy can cut. I'd start with the SGHUO Faux Leather Earring Making Kit, so you can craft faux leather jewelry and lots more. For permanent vinyl decals of all kinds, you can't go wrong with the massively popular Oracal 651 Glossy Vinyl.