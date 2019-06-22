Niantic has worked really hard to make Harry Potter: Wizards Unite distinct from its other AR games and it has done that by adding several new mechanics to the game. Most of those mechanics are things you have to do in-game but some of them are simple touches that allow the company to easily add variety.
Flags have been added to the game for just that reason, and though you may have seen them around you may not know what they do.
What are flags?
Flags can be seen on the world map of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, often in the areas populated with plenty of Inns and Fortresses — sorry rural players, we still get the short shrift — and can have various symbols on them. These symbols denote each of the "Families" that can be found in your registry.
There are 10 Families in the game right now, and they are as follows:
- Care of Magical Creatures
- Dark Arts
- Hogwarts School
- Legends of Hogwarts
- Ministry of Magic
- Magizoology
- Magical Games and Sports
- Mysterious Artefacts
- Wonders of the Wizarding World
- Oddities
How to use Flags to your advantage
Flags are essentially just that, flags. They flag an area in-game where the specific Traces that matches the family icon can be found in greater numbers. When you tap on a flag it highlights the area that is being affected and in that area Traces of that type will appear more frequently and with a higher risk than they do elsewhere.
This is a lovely addition to the game and allows you to target specific areas you want to go and fight in. If you are on your hour lunch break and you want to grab some "Ministry of Magic" traces then head over to that flag, tap it to find out the area it covers and move into it. Simple.
