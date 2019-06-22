Niantic has worked really hard to make Harry Potter: Wizards Unite distinct from its other AR games and it has done that by adding several new mechanics to the game. Most of those mechanics are things you have to do in-game but some of them are simple touches that allow the company to easily add variety.

Flags have been added to the game for just that reason, and though you may have seen them around you may not know what they do.

What are flags?

Flags can be seen on the world map of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, often in the areas populated with plenty of Inns and Fortresses — sorry rural players, we still get the short shrift — and can have various symbols on them. These symbols denote each of the "Families" that can be found in your registry.

There are 10 Families in the game right now, and they are as follows: