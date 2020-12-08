Best answer: Apple says that the battery on AirPods Max will give you up to 20 hours of listening time, regardless of what you're doing.

What battery will you get?

The new AirPods Max provide up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or Transparency model enabled. Additionally, Apple promises up to 20 hours of movie playback on a single charge with spatial audio and up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

You can get a lot of life back in just five minutes

Like previous AirPods, Fast Charge makes it extend the life of your headphones throughout the day. Just charge the cans via a Lightning connector when they're running low on power, and you'll be back in action (for a bit, anyway) in a matter of minutes. You can add 90 minutes of juice on a five-minute charge. You can also preserve the battery charge in an ultra-low-power state by storing the headphones in the included Smart Case.

Lots to see

The AirPods Max inherit all of the wireless, effortless magic of the AirPods family. From setup to Siri commands, they make the listening experience completely fluid — day to day, device to device. The headphones launch in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. They are available for pre-order and officially launch on December 15 in the United States and 25 additional countries and regions.