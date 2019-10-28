Best answer: Apple says that the battery on AirPods Pro will give you up to five hours of listening time. This can be reduced to 4.5 hours if you use active noise cancellation.

What battery will you get?

From a full charge, Apple says AirPods Pro will have up to five hours of listening time. This is consistent with the battery life in earlier AirPods, but in a package that's generally smaller than those previous earphones.

Apple also notes that battery life can be affected depending on how you use your AirPods. So if you take a lot of calls, use Siri or dictation a lot, or fiddle with the new force sensor on the stem, you'll probably experience shorter battery life than five hours.

Listening time is shortened if you use active noise cancelation

If you use perhaps the biggest new feature on the AirPods Pro, noise cancelation, you might notice a dip in battery life depending on how long you generally have AirPods in your ears. Apple says that with active noise cancelation (ANC) on, you should experience up to 4.5 hours of battery life for each earphone.

If you like to use your AirPods all day, you might notice the loss of half an hour, but if your AirPods come in and out of your ears and charging case over the course of a day, it could be that you barely notice anything at all.

You can get a lot of life back in just five minutes

Like previous AirPods, the charging case extends the life of your earphones throughout the day. Just pop your AirPods in when they're running low on power, and you'll be back in action (for a bit, anyway) in a matter of minutes.

After five minutes of charging in the included Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro will have another hour of life in them. The case itself, like the cases for the first- and second-generation AirPods, can offer an additional 24 hours of listening time before it too must be charged.