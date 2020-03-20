But there are some things you should take into account when picking a color for your MacBook Air.

Since there's no difference in price between any of the colors, which one you pick will ultimately come down to personal preference. Some people like the standard Apple silver. Some want to stand out a little with the gold. Or, you could get space gray, which, as we all know, is the most professional and business-y color Apple offers.

There's a brand new MacBook Air for 2020, and it's available with more options than the line has seen in a while. Three processor choices, two memory configurations, four options for storage. But today, we're here to talk about the three color options you've got in front of you: space gray, silver, and gold.

The Mac most people should get, the new MacBook Air features multiple processor options and the return of scissor switches to the keyboard. Powered by Intel's new 10th-generation Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 processors.

Light, dark, or gold

I think that the Space Gray Apple offers on its laptops is pretty cool. For one thing, it's consistent, unlike the iPhones, where the meaning of 'Space Gray' can change from year to year. It's also more in line with other electronics, which tend to be darker in color, while still retaining its specific identity.

Silver has been the kind of 'Apple standard' color for a while. There was a time when Silver was the only color available for the MacBook Air. Also, if you prefer brighter colors but don't like Gold, silver is your real option.

Speaking of Gold, the MacBook Air is currently the only member of Apple's current Mac lineup that features any sort of gold color option. If you want a Mac that's going to stand out, or you just looovvveeee gold, pick this one.

Discoloration

I've been using a Late-2013 MacBook Pro for almost as long as it's been out, over six years now, and I've never noticed any discoloration in its aluminum. Same goes for multiple older iPhones and iPads that I still own. The color holds up, year in and year out.

Apple does a great job with its colors, and no matter which one you get, you should be satisfied with its look years down the road.

Wear and tear

In my experience, Silver Macs do a pretty good job standing up to the stresses of everyday computing life. When I look at my MacBook Pro, I have to look carefully to see the small dings and scratches dotting its chassis. There's some light scratching around the ports from years of use.

Scratches and scuff marks are going to show up on anodized aluminum. It's just that the Silver, being closest in color to the actual aluminum, is going to hide scratches better than Space Gray or Gold.

Having said that, unless durability is a big concern for you, get the color you want most, not the one that you think will hold up against scratches best.