Apple has finally decided to split up iOS between iPhones and iPads. While iOS 13 is still around, it is now only for iPhones and iPod touch devices. You can find our full list of compatible devices for iOS 13 here.

However, for iPadOS, it focuses entirely on the experience on the iPad, which can be vastly different from that of an iPhone or iPod touch. Some highlights include: Dark Mode, multiple apps in Slide Over view, apps in multiple spaces, a new home screen, new gestures for text editing, new keyboard features including Quick Path swipe typing, custom fonts, a redesigned Files app with shared folder capabilities, and much more. We have a full guide on what is in iPadOS here.

As far as what devices are compatible with iPadOS, here they are: