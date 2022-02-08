As you travel in and out of now and then in the space-time distortions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you'll notice there are shards sprinkled throughout. Unless you know what you're looking for, the purpose of these shards may not be evident. We've broken down how the shards are used and how to unlock the necessary items for them.
What are the shards for?
With the new crafting mechanic added to Pokémon Legends: Arceus came recipes that teach you how to make items within the game. Many of these items can be used in the field to help make catching and battling Pokémon easier, while some are there to help you pad your wallet. The red, green, and blue shards can eventually be combined with stardust to create a star piece once you have the recipe. This star piece can be sold for 5,000 Pokédollars.
Star piece recipe
To get the recipe for a star piece, you will have to buy it from the craftworks man, Anvin, in Jubilife Village for 10,000 Pokédollars. To make one star piece you will need three red shards, three blue shards, three green shards, and one stardust. The stardust can be found by breaking the rocks in any area, as a rare item drop, throughout the space-time distortion areas, or by completing quests.
Let's get crafty!
For long-time Pokémon fans, selling star pieces for money is something that has been around in Pokémon games for a while, so this is no surprise. It's a really simple way to get money into your wallet in Pokémon Legends: Arceus once you have enough to get the recipe. While all the items used to craft a star piece can be sold separately at the shop in Jubilife Village, you will greatly increase the value by making this recipe and selling it instead. Then you can start using your sweet, sweet Pokédollars to buy items or new looks for your character.
Betas never stop: The second developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 2 is now available to developers.
Watch this week's Nintendo Direct to find out what's coming in 2022!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Review: Dress up your iPhone in fun leather with CASETiFY's MagSafe lineup
CASETiFY offers plenty of different case styles, including leather. If you want fun colors and designs, as well as the option of customization, then the CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case is perfect for you.
Haven't played all Nintendo Switch Pokémon games? What are you waiting for?
Looking for some awesome games to complete your Nintendo Switch collection? You can't go wrong with Pokémon RPGs and DLC!