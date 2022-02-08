As you travel in and out of now and then in the space-time distortions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you'll notice there are shards sprinkled throughout. Unless you know what you're looking for, the purpose of these shards may not be evident. We've broken down how the shards are used and how to unlock the necessary items for them.

What are the shards for?

With the new crafting mechanic added to Pokémon Legends: Arceus came recipes that teach you how to make items within the game. Many of these items can be used in the field to help make catching and battling Pokémon easier, while some are there to help you pad your wallet. The red, green, and blue shards can eventually be combined with stardust to create a star piece once you have the recipe. This star piece can be sold for 5,000 Pokédollars.