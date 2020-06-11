Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics recently released for Nintendo Switch. This title is a great addition to any gaming library since it contains a mixture of classic cards, dice, and board games, as well as various sports and activities. You can play on your own against the computer, play with those in your house, or go online and find players from around the world to compete against. But what exactly are the 51 games included? We've listed each one with a small explanation for how they are played.

We've listed these games in the order they appear within the software, along with a little explanation for the goals of each game. Mancala

A two-player game where players take turns moving stones. Whoever has the most stones in their store by the end of the game wins. Dots and Boxes

A two-player game where players take turns drawing lines between dots. If you complete a square, then you get to claim that box as yours. The player with the most squares at the end of the game wins. Yacht Dice

This is basically Yahtzee. Players take turns rolling dice in the hopes that they can gather points by fulfilling the requirements for different categories, like rolling all the same number. The player with the most points at the end wins. Four-in-a-Row

A two-player game where players take turns placing their pieces in various slots. The first players to get four in a row, whether horizontally, vertically, or diagonally wins the game. Hit and Blow

This is kind of like a single-player version of battleship. The player tries to figure out the colors and locations of the four hidden pegs. There are six colors in total. If a color is correct but in the wrong spot, a white indicator will appear above your pegs. If a color is correct, and in the correct position, it will be marked by a brown peg. You win if you can determine the correct color and placement of the four pegs before running out of chances. Nine Men's Morris

This two-player game is all about trying to line up your pieces so that there are three in a row, which then allows you to remove one of your opponents played pieces. You win once your opponent only has two pieces left. Hex

In this two-player game, you and your opponent are both attempting to make a path from one side of the board to the other. However, your paths will get in each other's way. The first player to successfully make a path from one end to the other wins. Checkers

This two-player has you competing to see who can move their pieces diagonally one space at a time to capture your opponent's pieces. The player to remove the other player's pieces from the board is the winner. Hare and Hounds

This two-player is all about hunting. One player controls the hounds while the other player controls the hare. The hounds try to trap the hare so it can't move while the hare tries to find a way past them and off the board. Gomoku

This two-player is kind of like a large game of tick-tack-toe. Players take turns placing their pieces on the board. The first player to place five of their pieces in a row wins. Dominoes

This four-player game centers around connecting domino tiles with matching numbers. The first player to place all of their tiles wins. Chinese Checkers

This three-player game is all about trying to move your pieces to the opposite end of the board. The first player to have all their pieces in the new location wins. Ludo

This game is basically the same as Sorry. Four players attempt to get their pieces to travel around the board and get to the safe area. How far you're allowed to go depends on what number you roll on the dice. If someone's piece lands on yours, then it has to go back to the start. The first player with all their pieces in the safety area wins. Backgammon

This two-player game centers around players taking turns rolling dice and moving their pieces around the board. The first player to bring all of their pieces into their goal wins. Renegade

This two-person game is basically Othello. Each piece has a reversible side. Players take turns placing their pieces on the board, which causes nearby opponent's pieces to flip and change color. Whoever has the most pieces of their color on the board once all of the spaces have been filled wins the game. Chess

This is a two-player game where the end goal for both players is to overtake the other player's king. Each piece has its own way of moving, which makes this a very strategy-based game. Shogi

In some ways, this two-player game is very similar to Chess, but it's also very different. Players are out to destroy the opponent's king, and each piece has a different kind of move it can make. If you place your piece on the same location as an opponent's piece, then you get to remove your opponent's piece from the board. Whoever takes the other player's king first wins. Mini Shogi

As the name suggests, this two-player game is a smaller version of Shogi. As before, both players are trying to destroy the opponent's king. Each piece has a specific type of move it can make, so you need to strategize to take down the enemy king and win the game. Hanafuda

This is a card matching game that's themed around the months of the year. Whoever has the highest score at the end of the game wins. Riichi Mahjong

In this two-player game, each player is given 14 tiles. The point of the game is to try and get a valid hand of tiles as soon as possible. There are several different kinds of hands, and some are worth more than others. The player with the most points at the end wins. Last Card

This is basically Uno. Four players are dealt a hand of cards. The first person to get rid of their cards wins the game. So you're going to want to try and make your opponents pick up extra cards as the game continues. Blackjack

Four players play against the dealer. In order to win each round, your cards need to add up to as close to 21 as possible without going over. At the start of each round, each player will bet a certain number of chips. If your hand is closer to 21 than the dealer's, then you'll get double the amount of chips back that you bet. The player with the most chips at the end of the set number of rounds wins the game. Texas Hold'em

Players each have two cards in their hands. There are slots on the table where five cards will eventually get revealed. If you can make a valid and valuable hand of cards with the ones in your hands and the ones on the table, you can win. Take turns placing bets. The player with the most chips at the end of a few rounds is the winner. President

This is a four-player game that has been called many different names, including Scum as well as Hand and Foot. Each player is given a hand of cards. Players then take turns placing a card of higher succession into the center pile. If no one can play a higher card, then the cards on the table are reset, and the round continues from the last player to play a card. But wait, there's more. The goal is to empty your hand of cards. Depending on what order the players ran out of cards during the first round determines their hierarchal rank within the game. Between rounds, players must exchange their most high-ranking cards for the lowest-ranking cards of the person that's just higher up the chain then they are. The first player to get rid of all the cards in their hands wins the game. Sevens

This card game is intended for four players. The seven cards from a standard deck are placed on the table. Now players look at their hands and take turns placing cards that count up or down in each suite. The player to get rid of their hand first is the winner. Speed

As you can surmise, this two-player card game is all about making fast moves. Two cards are placed in the center of the table, and then each player has four cards placed in front of them along with a drawing deck. The goal of the game is to place cards of adjacent value over the cards in the middle. Whoever runs out of cards first wins. Matching

16 cards are placed face down on the table. Each player takes a turn flipping over two of the cards. If the card numbers aren't the same, then the cards get placed back where they were. If the numbers match, the player takes the cards. The goal is to try and have the most cards by the end of the game. War

This is a two-player game. The deck gets shuffled and split in half. Each player takes half the deck. Players then reveal a card from their deck at the same time. Whichever card is the higher number wins. The winner takes the opponent's card. After all of the cards have been played, players count the number of cards they've acquired. The person with the most cards wins. Takoyaki

This is a two-player card game where ten cards are placed face down in front of either player, and then the rest of the deck is placed in the center of the table. Players take turns flipping a card over from the middle deck. The number on the card determines which cards you can flip. For instance, if I pick a five of spades, then I can flip over the fifth card in front of me. The first one to flip over all their cards wins. Pig's Tail

A deck of cards is placed face down on a table in a circular pattern. Players take turns picking one card and then placing it in the center of the table. If the card you choose is the same suite as the one in the center of the table, then you have to take all of the cards. Once all the face-down cards have been flipped, the game ends. Golf

Players take turns hitting a golf ball towards a hole. You'll get a better score if you can make it in the hole using fewer turns. Just make sure to adjust the direction and power of your hit according to your distance from the hole and the direction that the wind is blowing from. Billiards

Two players take turns hitting the white cue ball with a cue stick in order to hit the other balls on the table. The goal is to knock the balls into the holes in order from 1 to 9. You get to choose what angle to approach from and how hard to strike. Just make sure that you don't accidentally sink the cue ball. Whoever sinks the nine ball wins. Bowling

Players use the touchscreen or motion controls to throw a bowling ball down the alley. The more pins you knock, the more points you'll earn. Determine what angle to approach from and how fast to throw the ball in order to hit your pins. Whoever has the most points by the end wins. Darts

Use motion controls or the touchscreen to throw three darts at a dartboard and see who can get the most points. Whoever has the most points at the end of eight rounds wins. Carrom

This game is a bit like marbles. Players attempt to flick their pieces into the holes. You get to choose what angle you approach from and how hard you hit. The player who can pocket all of their pieces after the queen has been pocketed wins the game. Toy Tennis

This two-player game has either player taking control of a toy athlete. Try to score the most points in each match to become the winner. Toy Soccer

Take control of toy soccer players as a timer runs. Whoever can score the most points on the other player during the time limit wins the game. Toy Curling

This two-player game has players attempting to get their curling stones as close to the center ring as possible. Once all of the stones have been played, whoever's stone is closest to the center wins. Toy Boxing

Take control of toy boxers and fight each other. Whoever has pushed their opponent more towards the opposite side of the ring by the end of the timer wins. Toy Baseball

Take command of a bunch of toy baseball players in this simplified version of the classic game. Whoever has the most points by the end is the winner. Air Hockey

Defend your goal while attempting to score on your opponent. Whoever reaches the set goal amount first wins. Slot Cars

This is basically a toy racing game. Do your best to take turns carefully and beat your opponent to the goal. If you go too fast, you might just fall off the track and fall behind. If you have more than one Switch and more than one copy of the game, then you can play in mosiac mode and watch the cars race around on the various screens. Fishing

Toss your fishing pole near a fish shadow in the water and then reel it in at the right moment. Be careful, or it might get away. You're trying to catch the largest fish you can within the time limit. Battle Tanks

In this two-player battle, command a tank and attempt to take out your opponent. The person who defeats the most tanks once the time is up is the winner. Team Tanks

In this variation of the two-person tank game, both players are competing against the computer. If the two of you can work together and defeat the enemy computer tank before time is up, you win. Be careful, though. If you get hit, you're out. Shooting Gallery

Take aim at various targets using your Joy-Con to score points. If you're playing against another player, the person who scores the most points at the end of the round wins. 6-Ball Puzzle

This two-player is basically a Tetris-like puzzle game. You and a friend face off to see which of you can string six balls of the same color together. Once this happens, the connected balls disappear from the screen. Keep making matches in order to prevent the container from overflowing with balls. Sliding Puzzle

Slide the panels around to change the path of the turtle. Gather as many jewels as you can along the way to score points. Mahjong Solitaire

In this solo game, players remove matching tiles from the board. However, tiles cannot be removed if they are touching another tile on more than one side. If you can remove all tiles from the board, you win. Klondike Solitaire

This solo card game is all about lining up the cards numerically in descending order. The thing is, you must alternate between the colors and then compile stacks of the same suite. You win when all of the cards have been organized into their proper suite piles. Spider Solitaire

This is a solo card game where all of the cards are the same suite. It's your job to organize them in order from King to Ace. Each time you complete a grouping, those cards are removed from the table. You win when all the cards have been organized. Piano

Play around on an electric piano that responds to touchscreen controls. If you have more than one Switch and more than one copy of the game, then you can play in mosiac mode and place the Switch screens next to each other to make the keyboard even longer. Classic games There you have it. These are the 52 activities that you'll find on Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. There are several familiar activities along with plenty of new games to check out. Whether you're playing on your own, with friends, or with people online, there's something for everyone.