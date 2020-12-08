Three and a half years after launch, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains one of the best games on the Switch. With its massive open world and potentially hundreds of hours of gameplay, there are still players who haven't hit 100% completion. However, if you've worn out your copy of Breath of the Wild and are just twiddling your thumbs waiting for news about the sequel, fear not! There are lots of other fantastic Nintendo Switch games to keep you busy until Breath of the Wild 2 finally shows up.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
If you're just looking for more Zelda, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a fun dip back into the world of Hyrule. It provides players with a bit of backstory for Breath of the Wild, explaining some of the event that led to Link's latest adventures. However, it's a hack and slash game, so don't go in expecting the same type of gameplay as Breath of the Wild.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
If you're looking for a game that will keep you busy for hundreds of hours like Breath of the Wild did, Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be just what you're looking for. While New Horizons is much more laid back and doesn't carry the sort of high stakes world saving adventure of a Zelda game, it is set in real time and has already had several updates to introduce new content, events, and more. There are a lot of reasons New Horizons won our Game of the Year for 2020, so if you haven't checked it out, you absolutely should!
Hades
A rougelike dungeon brawler, Hades gives you the role of Zagreus, the son of the Greek god of the Underworld. As you attempt to escape the Underworld with the occasional aid of distant relations on Mount Olympus, Hades gives you plenty of variety and challenging fights, as well as an engaging story full of delightful twists on the Greek classics.
Spiritfarer
A much more positive spin on Greek mythology, Spiritfarer provides a much more wholesome and relaxed experience than Hades. You play as a new ferry master, Stella who takes up the work of Charon, guiding souls to the afterlife. Where Spiritfarer really shines is its charming artstyle and uplifting approach to the tough subject of death.
Spellbreak
A multiplayer action-spellcasting game, Spellbreak gives you the role of a battlemage, equipped with elemental gauntlets and tasked with surviving the battle royale. With six different elements to combine into numerous combos, there is a playstyle and strategy for every player. Best of all, this game is free to play so you don't have to put up any money to give it a go.
Free at the Nintendo Switch Store
Xenoblade Chronicles
If you're looking for more action adventure rpg with hundreds of hours of content across a massive world, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will provide just that. Both tell engaging sci-fi fantasy stories in loosely tied worlds full of well-developed and delightful characters.
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
Whether you're a fan of the original Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles from its GameCube days or new to the franchise, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is an enchanting, multiplayer action RPG. This game somehow managed to preserve all the charm and fun of the original, while improving gameplay significantly and adding seamless crossplay between the Switch, iOS, Android, and PS4. It also has a free or lite version which gives you access to the first three dungeons so you can try it out before deciding to buy it.
See at the Nintendo Switch Store
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
If you're a fan of games with lots of gameplay time and a clever story, this is a game worth your attention. The Binding of Isaac is a complex, bizarre game with 20 different ending sequences depending on the decisions you make in the story. It's visually unique, incredibly challenging, and very easy to lose and afternoon crawling through the individual dungeon-like rooms of this story.
SnipperClips
While this is technically a puzzle game, it's really something you're going to want to play with another person. Snipperclips gives you a reason to split your Joy-Con so you and a friend can work together to solve increasingly complex puzzles. You can technically play this game solo, but it's nowhere near as fun as playing with another person. Find a friend, split your Joy-Con, and get ready to laugh your way through this game.
Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
This 2D side-scroller sounds exactly as silly as it is, which is fantastic. It's a throwback to the days of arcade games, with a fun story and no shortage of challenge. If you're looking for something to tide you over until the next BIG game to launch for your Switch, Shovel Knight will set you back $10 and keep you entertained for hours.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Instead of just porting Mario Kart 8 from the Wii U to the Switch, Nintendo went through and tweaked things a bit. On top of 8-player local multiplayer, this Deluxe version of Mario Kart 8 starts you off with every character unlocked and includes a much more interactive Battle mode. You also get three stages of drift boost now instead of two, which is going to make things a lot more fun.
And if you've already finished Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can now pick up Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which gives you a real RC kart to race around your home using your Switch for the controls.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart Live
Has-Been Heroes
Looking for something that scratches the RPG itch? Has-Ben Heroes puts you in control of three adventurers in a unique combat system where you fight a constant stream of enemies instead of single instance fights. Mix and match unlocked characters until you have the perfect combo of mage, tank, and thief so you can fight your way to glorious victory!
RiME
If exotic, colorful worlds and complex puzzles are your thing, here's a game you shouldn't let slip by. You play a young boy stranded on a magical island, and each puzzle brings you closer to the tower at the center of the island. The artwork in this game is absolutely beautiful, and the puzzles range from simple matching to complex light bending and physics challenges, so Breath of the Wild fans should feel right at home.
Genshin Impact (someday)
A massive action RPG with gameplay clearly inspired by Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact is a free-to-play crossplay game available on iOS, Android, PC and PS4. It will be coming to the Switch and PS5 at some point, but so far we don't have a release date. Still, this game has just about everything Breath of the Wild does, along with multiplayer features.
Your favorites?
Is there a game you've been enjoying while anxiously waiting on Breath of the Wild 2? Share it with us in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best microSD Cards for Nintendo Switch to make room for all these great Nintendo Switch games!
