The iPod Hi-Fi is still one of the most beloved Apple products to date, partially because it was just so .... odd. A giant box of speakers that you plopped your iPod on top of? Sure, why not. And it cost $350 because of course it did. It's weird, it's whacky, and it works with USB-C iPads.

Yes, really.

YouTube channel Will it Work? wanted to see what would happen when a USB-C iPad mini was plugged into a rather fetching iPod Hi-Fi. But they didn't just want it to work — they wanted to be able o listen to music, charge the iPad, and even control the audio using the iPod Hi-Fi's remote control. That all sounds like a bridge too far for something that was released before some of the people reading this were even born.

So really, there's only one question — will it work? Let's find out!