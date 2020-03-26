The big new feature of the 2020 iPad Pro is the addition of a LiDAR Scanner for the first time. Similar to the Face ID scanner on the front, the LiDAR Scanner gives the iPad Pro a better understanding of its surroundings thanks to 3D mapping magic. And now we get to see what the scanner sees, too.

Now that people are starting to receive their iPad Pros, people are starting to dig into what they can do. And that means we're starting to see videos showing the capabilities of that fancy new scanner.

Exhibit A:

First look at the iPad Pro LiDAR Scanner pic.twitter.com/kwkl1YBy2n — Tim Field (@nobbis) March 25, 2020

And if that isn't enough, how about a look at the dots the scanner generates as it works out how far away objects are?

Here is iPad Pro’s LiDAR under infrared. pic.twitter.com/IZkum3nwRx — Faruk 🚀 ᴵᴾᴴᴼᴺᴱᴰᴼ (@iPhonedo) March 26, 2020

Are you not entertained?

Apple, understandably, is talking the LiDAR Scanner up as the next big thing in camera technology.

The breakthrough LiDAR Scanner enables capabilities never before possible on any mobile device. The LiDAR Scanner measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away, works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds. New depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth points measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic for a more detailed understanding of a scene. The tight integration of these elements enables a whole new class of AR experiences on iPad Pro.

