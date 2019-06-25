Best Answer: The Mophie Juice Pack Access works with the iPhone XS Max, X, XS, and XR. The case's color options change depending on which model you're looking at.

What differences are there between the different Mophie Juice Pack Access case models?

The Mophie Juice Pack Access works with all versions of the iPhone made after the X, so that includes the XS, XS Max, and XR. Generally speaking, the pack works the same with all models, but with some slight differences. The color options also change depending on the model.

The iPhone XS/X model gives you up to 76 hours of music playback, 25 hours of phone calls, 17 hours of video, or 15 hours of web browsing. Comes in black, gold, navy or deep red.

The iPhone XS Max model provides power for up to 81 hours of music playback, 31 hours of phone calls, 18 hours of video, or 16 hours of web surfing. Pick from a black, gold, navy or deep red case.

The iPhone XR model offers up to 81 hours of music playback, 31 hours of phone calls, 18 hours of video, or 16 hours of web browsing. Choose from three colors: black, a bright blue, and red.

Stand out features of the Juice Pack Access