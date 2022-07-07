Beyerdynamic has today announced its new Free BYRD true wireless earbuds, a sure-fire rival to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 expected later this year.

The company stated:

beyerdynamic - the audio brand of choice for music lovers around the world - is finally entering the true wireless earbud category with the release of Free BYRD. The all-new TWS earbuds marry beyerdynamic's beloved premium sound quality with a design language reminiscent of the classic guitar pick. By combining the experience of beyerdynamic's audio specialists and world-class manufacturing, Free BYRD provides consumers with meaningful beyerdynamic sound experiences anywhere, anytime. Free BYRD stays true to beyerdynamic's legendary audio quality and offers smart features like easy Bluetooth® pairing, active noise canceling (ANC), and up to 11 hours of battery life. The new beyerdynamic Free BYRD earbuds are available beginning today for $249 in the beyerdynamic online store and on Amazon.

Beyerdynamic Free BYRD headphones promise to be a rival to Apple's anticipated AirPods Pro 2 (2022) when they launch, possibly later this year. As noted they come with active noise canceling and up to 11 hours of battery life. A full review is coming to iMore soon but our early impressions are fantastic, and could be some of the best true wireless earbuds we've ever tested.

Free BYRD also supports both Siri and Alexa on devices like the iPhone 13. They have 10mm drivers and come with five silicone earpieces for comfort and in-ear fit. They can be charged wirelessly and feature Bluetooth 5.2, and they're also splash-proof!

Free BYRD is available today from beyerdynamic.com for $249.