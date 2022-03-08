Anytime Apple holds an event, it usually means more products to explore, and the March 8 event was no different. While conventional wisdom told us we shouldn't expect too many product reveals, that didn't stop the crazy swirl of rumors that we've heard in recent weeks get our brains running. Now, we know rumors are just that — rumors. You shouldn't put too much stock in them, but we can't help but notice that even though everything Apple announced covered a lot of what we were expecting, a few essential items didn't get didn't announced. Some sort of MacBook

The Mac rumors floating around before the event were the most erratic of the bunch. Everything from an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro that would keep the same design — Touch Bar included — to a new iMac Pro was rumored at one point. Through all that commotion, it seemed like a shoo-in that Apple would announce some MacBook at today's event. And yet, as we know now, that didn't happen. The good news is that we know new Macbooks are coming at some point this year, and likely an M2 processor as well, so don't feel too bad about this one. A new Apple TV

Although it was never highly speculated to appear, the Apple TV product has been pretty stale for years, and could've used an announcement. Yes, it did get a slight upgrade last year, but overall, the product's design, features, and overall use have remained stagnant for a long time. There's a lot of hope for the future of Apple TV. Some rumors have even indicated Apple might release some sort of HomePod/Apple TB hybrid that might look like a soundbar. Nothing is concrete, but with Apple TV+ going strong still, you have to assume the Apple TV hardware will get some love one day. A new iMac