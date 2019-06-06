Best answer: The Wild Area is a large expanse of land between cities and towns in the Galar region where the greatest variety of Pokémon live.

What type of Pokémon are found in the Wild Area?

We don't know the full Pokédex in Pokémon Sword and Shield yet, but it's safe to say from screenshots that we'll run into new Pokémon and those from previous generations in the Wild Area. Milotic, Tyranitar, and Seismitoad are just a few of the existing Pokémon that can be seen in official screenshots.

According to the company, the Wild Area will have the greatest variety of Pokémon than anywhere else in the Galar region. The Pokémon that you run into will also change depending on the weather and exact location that you are in, encouraging you to go back frequently and see if you find anything new.

Can I control the camera in the Wild Area?

Yes! One of the nicest parts about the Wild Area is that it gives players the ability to control the camera, giving you a better way to explore your surroundings. In previous Pokémon games, it was impossible to control the camera like this, and it's a very welcome addition to the series. It also looks like the camera will naturally rest on an over-the-shoulder viewpoint as opposed to the traditional top-down/angled viewpoint.

How large is the Wild Area?

Nintendo didn't specify exactly how large the Wild Area will be, but from what we can gather it will take up a good portion of the Galar region's map. All we know is that it is a "vast expanse of land" that connects several cities and towns.

Will I encounter Dynamax Pokémon and Max Raid battles in the Wild Area?

Yes, players will be able to encounter Dynamax Pokémon as well as participate in Max Raid Battles in the Wild Area, which The Pokémon Company confirmed on its official Twitter account.