Every year leading up to WWDC, iMore managing editor, Lory Gil, and Apple analyst Rene Ritchie would share the most important tech they bring with them to San Jose to help make covering Apple's tech conference in-person possible. This year, however, the entire iMore team is watching WWDC remotely and we wanted to share with you how we work from home.
From our preferred ways to watch to the cords and hubs that keep us working (and the snacks that keep us happy), this is what's on our desks as we head to our home offices to cover WWDC 2020.
Lory Gil
- Workflow: iMac
- Daily driver: iPhone SE
- Focus: MyNoise.net
- Truly magical: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
- Jot it down: Apple Pencil (Second generation)
- A place for literally everything: OWC 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock
- A must have: AirPods Pro
- Bigger is better: iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Juice it up: RAVPower 20000mAH USB C Power Bank
- Portable computing: iPhone 11 Pro
- Caffeine, please!: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 - 14 oz.
- Quality sound: Razer Opus
Workflow: iMac
If I'm not working remotely, I'm working on my iMac. It's more comfortable than sitting cross-legged on a hotel bed and I have a lot more screen space for the many things I need to cover. My desktop is my life for 40+ hours per week, and my iMac is my single most important tool.
Daily driver: iPhone SE
I switched over from the iPhone 11 Pro to the iPhone SE when it first launched and I don't regret it one bit. It's much more convenient as a mobile device and if I need a bigger screen, I've got an iPad Pro. Do I miss the advanced camera features? Not nearly as much as I thought I would.
Focus: MyNoise.net
During WWDC, I work very long hours every day for a week straight. One thing that always happens as the days go by is that I lose focus. MyNoise is a noise generator app that is so much more than just that. It's got every sound you could ever want and you can customize each sound's settings.
Joe Keller
Truly magical: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
The iPad Pro is my preferred writing environment these days, and that's thanks to the Magic Keyboard. While I'll be using my MacBook Pro to cover the keynote itself, I'm hopeful that we'll see some updates in iPadOS 14 that will enhance keyboard and trackpad functionality, and I'll want to use my Magic Keyboard with those right away.
Jot it down: Apple Pencil (Second generation)
For similar reasons that I'll have my Magic Keyboard ready to go, I'll have my second-generation Apple Pencil handy when I download the beta version of iPadOS. Rumors abound about new Apple Pencil features that we might see this year, from handwriting-to-text conversion to Markup support in Safari, so I'll want to test any of that out right away.
A place for literally everything: OWC 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock
The OWC Thunderbolt 3 dock has been a constant presence ever since I started using my Mac mini. While the Mac mini has a lot of ports, it doesn't have everything I need, and the OWC dock has an SD card reader, five USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt ports, and a front-facing USB-C port that I'll use to connect my iPhone and iPad to perform local device backups.
Bryan M. Wolfe
A must have: AirPods Pro
My AirPods Pro will be in much use over the coming days, before, during, and after, WWDC. They're perfect for focusing in on the live streaming keynote, plus I can keep my mind relaxed listening to music while I work.
Bigger is better: iPhone 11 Pro Max
My iPhone comes in handy when I need to rewatch part of the WWDC keynote while writing articles. I am able to keep my Mac full-screen, while streaming the keynote on a second screen.
Juice it up: RAVPower 20000mAH USB C Power Bank
Though covering WWDC at home doesn't usually require an external power supply, I sometimes need to charge up my iPhone or iPad Pro and don't always have a wall outlet nearby. The RAVPower lets me keep working without having to unplug some other important technology first.
Christine Romero-Chan
Portable computing: iPhone 11 Pro
My iPhone 11 Pro is my lifeline. It helps me keep track of all WWDC news on social media, in Apple News, and I can easily rewatch the keynote on-the-go when I need to reference something later.
Caffeine, please!: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 - 14 oz.
My Ember Smart Mug 2 helps me stay caffeinated throughout the WWDC keynote. The 14 oz. size holds the perfect amount of coffee, and it keeps my coffee at the ideal temperature for around 80 minutes on a single charge. If I use the charging saucer, my coffee can stay warm for hours.
Quality sound: Razer Opus
My Razer Opus headphones are super comfy and provide some great audio with THX Certification. It connects to all of my devices via Bluetooth, and has around 25 hours of battery life, which is more than enough to get through the keynote and the rest of the day. It also has THX certification, so audio is high-fidelity and rich. It even has Active Noise Cancellation so I can tune everything else out and focus on WWDC.
Luke Filipowicz
Portable power: Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K
The Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K holds enough juice to power up most devices you'll need when you're away from a power outlet, and it delivers 18W power through its USB-C port, meaning it can charge your iPhone up real fast. Plus, it's small and slim enough to fit in most bags and purses with ease, and its design is pretty slick. Perfect for keeping all your devices charged up during WWDC, no matter where you're tuning in from.
Connect all the things!: Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Adapter
I have yet to find a USB-C hub that fits my workflow and lifestyle better than the Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Adapter. It's incredibly portable, has all the connections you need to plug in all sorts of devices and accessories, and it can support two displays (through HDMI and USB-C), making it paramount to get work done whether you're at your primary workstation, or out of the office. When it comes to connecting all my accessories I need to cover WWDC, this hub is a lifesaver.
Big screen: LG 27UK850-W
The LG 2727UK850-W offers fantastic features at a very attractive price point. It's value, compatibility, and features make it the best 4K display for most Mac users. When it comes to writing, watching the WWDC keynote, and testing out new features, the LG 27UK850-W gives me the space to do it all.
Christopher Close
Mighty Mini: Mac Mini
The Mac Mini is my workhorse, as it provides all of the ports, power, and apps, that I need to keep up with the WWDC announcements. Combined with my 27-inch 4K monitor, I can have the Keynote video, Twitter, Slack, and Safari, all in view.
Typing perfection: Magic Keyboard (Mac)
My trusty Magic Keyboard is hands-down my favorite keyboard to type on, so I will be leaning on it heavily during WWDC. It has just the right amount of key travel making it feel so good, and of course, it is incredibly reliable.
Mousing around: Logitech M720 Wireless Mouse
Logitech's M720 has been my go to mouse for the past couple of years as it offers a great mix of long battery life, comfort, and customization. I also love how the mouse can connect to three different devices without having to pair it every time, so I can switch back and forth between my Mac and iPad with ease.
Karen Freeman
Ideal laptop: MacBook Pro
The MacBook Pro is my computer of choice; it's the just-right space between capability and portability. It's powerful enough to handle all of my multi-tasking. Though I'm using it only from home these days, when I do travel, it's easy enough to pack in my carry-on.
Coffee fix: Nespresso VertuoPlus
Usually pure adrenaline is enough to get me through WWDC, but in case I need a pick-me-up, my Nespresso machine is there for me. The VertuoPlus model makes both espresso and coffee with a touch of a button.
Sipping in style: Luigi Bormioli Double Walled Glass Coffee Mug (two-pack)
Seeing what I'm drinking increases my enjoyment of it. When I'm on the go, I need a travel mug, but working from home I can use my absolute favorite mug. This double-walled beauty holds the temperature a little bit longer than a regular mug. Bonus: the larger size is a perfect fit for the Nespresso coffee capsules.
Rene Ritchie
Streaming: Apple TV 4K
The truly best way to watch the WWDC keynote (other than being there in-person) is through my Apple TV. With the lights turned down and Tim Cook on the big screen, you can almost pretend you're sitting right there at the Steve Jobs theater.
Note-taking: iPad Pro
Though my hardest work is done on my Mac, I love taking notes on the iPad. With the iPad Pro, I can keep my ideas flowing while my desktop is free to render and edit video at full-capacity.
Notifying: Apple Watch Series 5
Once the keynote is over, the real work begins. That's when I go heads-down writing scripts, filming betas, and analysing Apple. If I didn't have my Apple Watch on my wrist, my friends and family might not hear from me for a week.
Time to start the party
In case you didn't already have it it marked on your calendar, WWDC starts June 22. It kicks off at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET. We'll be covering every big announcement and following up with details on what to expect in the fall release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16, and tvOS 14. You can follow along with everything we have in store at our dedicated WWDC page
