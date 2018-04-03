When is the next Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo Direct is Nintendo's newest way to update you on what is coming to their consoles, but they have changed routes and made it mostly Nintendo Switch content. With these updates, Nintendo tells us about what plans they have for future games and about any updates that may be coming sometime soon. Here is a recap of the past Directs and when we expect the new one to come.

Nintendo Direct- 4-12-2017

In April of last year, we witnessed one of the first Nintendo Directs that had information about the Nintendo Switch as well as amiibos. There were game announcements and advancements announced last April, and it was only the start of the improvements we would see for the Nintendo Switch.

Three new Link amiibo that were from the older Zelda games.

ARMS was announced for release on June 16th, this included the new Neon Yellow Joy-Con and strap that followed the release.

New battery pack attachment for more extended use

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe updated with new tracks, battle modes, and characters, launched April 28th

New online modes between Race and Battle mode in Mario Kart, as well as personal online tournaments

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers announced for release on May 26th, ten years since the original game

Play in the new HD graphic style or old pixel art style, play as old characters or the two new ones, Evil Ryu and Violent Ken

Ultra Street Fighter has online or multiplayer modes, and even a first-person mode, and you can also play co-op with another friend

Minecraft was announced for release on the Switch on May 11th, with both creative mode and survival mode

Gather up to eight friends to play with you, and you can get the Super Mario texture pack on the same release date

Arcade games were coming to the Switch as soon as April 13th

Sonic Forces was announced for release in the holiday season of 2017

Sonic Mania was announced for release in the summer of 2017, including new and old stages with all of your favorite characters

Project Mekuru was announced for release in the summer of 2017

Fate/ Extella was announced for release on July 25th

Disgaea 5 was announced for release on May 23rd

Puyo Puyo Tetris was announced for a demo on the day of the Direct

Monopoly was announced for release in the fall of 2017

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition was announced for release in 2017

Sina Mora EX and Battle Chasers: Nightwar were announced for release in the summer of 2017

Pay Day 2 was announced for release in 2017

Namco Museum, home of classic arcade style games, was announced for release in the summer of 2017

Purchase of a stand-alone Nintendo Switch Dock was announced for May 19th

The official trailer and information for Splatoon 2 was released, as well as official gameplay

Splatoon 2 was announced for release on July 21st, along with Splatoon 2 amiibo

Nintendo Direct- 9-13-2017

This is the second Nintendo Direct to include information on the Nintendo Switch, including game releases and amiibo. There was far less to announce this time around since it wasn't a few mere months since the release of the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was announced for release on December 1st, also showing original gameplay along with the original trailer

Special Edition Xenoblade Chronicles 2 with a CD soundtrack, metal case, and a hardbound artbook as well as a themed Pro controller

Splatoon 2 updates including Kelp Down arena, available September 15th, Snapper Canal arena, and the Tenta Brella weapon

Fire Emblem Warriors announced for release on October 20th, which includes Lin from the Gameboy version, along with the special edition version of the game and two amiibo

Snipperclips announced for release on November 10th, including a new version where you become random shapes to make it more difficult

Morphies Law announced for release in the winter of 2017

Rocket League announced for release in the holiday season of 2017

Arena of Valor Beta announced for release in the winter of 2017

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim announced for release on November 17th

DOOM announced for release in the holiday season of 2017, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus announced for release in 2018

Flip Wars was announced being available on that day, September 13th

Arcade Archives Mario Bros announced for release on September 27th, a way you can play all of your favorite arcade games from Nintendo's past

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champion amiibo announced for release on November 10th

NBA 2K18, WWE 2K18, FIFA 18, and Pokken Tournament DX were all announced for release. NBA was set for October 17th, WWE would be coming soon, FIFA was set for September 29th, and Pokken was set for September 22nd

Project Octopath Traveller was announced for release in 2018

ARMS set out an update for its game, with a new character and a new arena as well as control remapping. It was updated on September 13th

Dragon Quest Builder was announced for release in the spring of 2018

Kirby Star Allies was announced for release in the spring of 2018

SteamWorld Dig 2 was announced for release on September 21st

Golf Story was announced for September, Nine Parchments was announced for the holiday season of 2017

Battle Chef Brigade was announced for the holiday season of 2017

Tiny Metal was announced, and Super Meat Boy Forever was announced for release in 2018

Lost Sphear was announced for release on January 23rd

Sonic Forces was announced for release on November 7th

Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2 was announced for release on November 28th

L.A. Noire was announced for release on November 14th

Super Mario Odyssey was announced, following the story of Mario and Cappy as they try to save their beloveds from the grasps of Bowser. This announcement showed new worlds and how travelling from each place works, finding moons in some of the craziest places. It also explains shops and the different outfits you can purchase to match each kingdom or old Mario outfits. You can even purchase stickers to put on your ship, and take pictures of Mario in every Kingdom! It's release date was announced for October 27th, along with wedding styled amiibo and a Super Mario Odyssey Switch bundle.

Nintendo Direct Mini- 1-11-18

This Nintendo Direct isn't a full video like we're used to, but just a small update to keep us in the know with all the new things happening with Nintendo and the Switch. This quick update was all about Nintendo Switch, including all of the games announced to release in 2018.

The World Ends With You, originally for the Nintendo DS, was revamped and announced for release in 2018

For Pokken Tournament DX. Aegislash and other new Pokemon were announced in the new Battle Pack DLC for the game, Wave One was available on January 31st and Wave Two was available on March 23rd

Kirby Star Allies was announced for release on March 16th

Dragon Quest Builders demo launched on January 11th

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition was announced for release in the spring of 2018

Mario Tennis Aces was announced for release in the spring of 2018, with an all new Story Mode

YS VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA was announced for release in the summer of 2018

Super Mario Odyssey got a free update, including Balloon World for after you beat the game and new filters for Snapshot mode, announced for release in February

SNK Heroines was announced for release in the summer of 2018

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle announced Donkey Kong joining the ranks this spring

Pay Day 2 announced an update with CrimeNet and JOY, a new heister, releasing February 27th

Fe was announced for release on February 16th, and Celeste was announced for release on January 25th

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was announced for release on May 4th

Dark Souls Remastered was announced for release on May 25th

Nintendo Direct- 3-8-2018

The first official Nintendo Direct of the year is jammed packed with news of goodies for both DS and Switch.

Kirby Star Allies was released the week after the Direct video, and it was announced that his allies could also be enemy characters, and more friends would be released on March 28th

Okami was announced for release in the summer of 2018

Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido was announced to release on June 8th

Octopath Traveler announced two new characters, jobs within battles, and the release date for July 13th along with a Special Edition version of the game

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes was announced for release later in 2018

Dark Souls Remastered announced a network test for players to try the game before launch, as well as an amiibo being launched with the game on May 25th

Gold coins can be used to help pay for games on the eShop

Mario Tennis Aces is set to launch June 22nd, with new modes to play, different shots, and a pre-launch tournament that will be set on

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker was announced for release on July 13th

Undertale was announced to release on the Switch with no date

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was announced for release on July 10th

Little Nightmares was announced for release on May 18th

South Park: The Fractured But Whole was announced to release on April 24th, along with Danger Deck DLC Pack one and From Dusk Til Casa Bonita DLC Pack two released with the game and another DLC Pack, Bring the Crunch, will release later in the year

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition was announced for release on May 18th

ARMS US and Canada Online Open was announced to start March 8th through the 18th, where the top eight players would then move onto the finals on March 31st.

ARMS announced a three-day "testpunch" for people to try out ARMS for free

Splatoon 2 announced an update to Version 3.0 later in April as well as the Octo Expansion DLC that launches in the Summer of 2018

Super Smash Bros. was announced for release in 2018. The trailer didn't release a whole lot about this version of the game, but it looks pretty darn awesome.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?