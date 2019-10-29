Best answer: Getting your AirPods Pro from Apple directly makes the most sense, but Amazon does have them for order right now as well.
- Straight from the source: AIrPods Pro ($249 at Apple)
- The biggest online store: AIrPods Pro ($249 at Amazon)
Why you should buy your AirPods Pro from Apple
Usually, one of the fastest and most reliable ways of getting new Apple products is directly from Apple. Whether you're using the online store or the Apple Store app, most AirPods Pro orders through Apple are currently saying they are going to be delivered either on the 30th or 31st. Apple still seems to be the fastest way to ensure you get your AirPods Pro as quickly as possible.
Apple makes it easy to add AppleCare+ for Headphones — the extended warranty option for AirPods Pro, which gives you coverage for two incidents of accidental damage and battery service — right at the checkout. It's also offering free shipping. Plus, Apple is offering free engraving on the AirPods Pro, so its a great option if you want to personalize your new headphones.
Amazon is a good second option
Amazon is also taking pre-orders for the AirPods Pro right now. However, there is a bit of a question mark on when you'll get the AirPods Pro if you order through Amazon.
As of right now, the AirPods Pro doesn't seem to be eligible for Amazon Prime shipping, meaning there's no guarantee you'll get the product within two days. There is free shipping available, so at least you won't have to pay for that, and you can add AppleCare+ for Headphones right at the checkout as well.
As always, Amazon is a great place to buy the Airpods Pro if you want other items to go with your order. Perhaps you want a Qi wireless charging pad for your AirPods Pro, or you want to buy a stronger charging cable. Amazon has millions of great products (sometimes for much less money) than the accessories you find on the Apple store.
