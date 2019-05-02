Best answer: Mint Mobile works with unlocked smartphones, including iPhones. You can buy these through Apple, Mint Mobile, and other locations.

What's Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MYVO) founded by Ultra Mobile in 2016. The company offers prepaid mobile plans that run on the T-Mobile cellular network in the United States. The carrier offers discounted monthly plans starting at just $15. For this, you receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot.

Each Mint Mobile plan includes unlimited data; you choose how much high-speed 4G LTE data you wish to buy per month, either 3, 8, or 12GB. When you deplete your monthly allowance, you can buy more starting at just $10 for 1GB. Otherwise, you data speed drops to just 128 kbps until the beginning of your next month.

Mint Mobile plans must be purchased in increments of 3-, 6-, and 12-months. You can also add international calling credits starting at $5.

Where to buy iPhones

Mint Mobile works with unlocked phones that support GSM. You can purchase unlocked phones through Apple or at Apple Authorized Retailers. Mint Mobile also sells unlocked phones through the company's website. Typically, for an iPhone to be unlocked, it must be paid in full. However, this isn't the case with Verizon, which doesn't lock its phones. You can also use Mint Mobile with a used iPhone; again, as long as it's unlocked.

The bottom line: Save yourself some big bucks and buy your unlocked iPhone on sale, regardless of the location. You'll more often find discounts through Apple Authorized Resellers and carrier than through Apple itself.

Can I bring my own phone?

Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program allows you to use the service with any unlocked GSM phone. You can keep your current number too or select a new one. You can confirm that your iPhone is unlocked through the Mint Mobile website.