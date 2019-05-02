Best answer: Mint Mobile works with unlocked smartphones, including iPhones. You can buy these through Apple, Mint Mobile, and other locations.
- 6.1-inch: iPhone XR (from $749 at Apple)
- 5.8-inch: iPhone XS (from $999 at Apple)
- 6.5-inch: iPhone XS Max (from $1099 at Apple)
- Your choice: Monthly Mobile Plans (from $15 at Mint Mobile)
What's Mint Mobile?
Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MYVO) founded by Ultra Mobile in 2016. The company offers prepaid mobile plans that run on the T-Mobile cellular network in the United States. The carrier offers discounted monthly plans starting at just $15. For this, you receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot.
Each Mint Mobile plan includes unlimited data; you choose how much high-speed 4G LTE data you wish to buy per month, either 3, 8, or 12GB. When you deplete your monthly allowance, you can buy more starting at just $10 for 1GB. Otherwise, you data speed drops to just 128 kbps until the beginning of your next month.
Mint Mobile plans must be purchased in increments of 3-, 6-, and 12-months. You can also add international calling credits starting at $5.
Where to buy iPhones
Mint Mobile works with unlocked phones that support GSM. You can purchase unlocked phones through Apple or at Apple Authorized Retailers. Mint Mobile also sells unlocked phones through the company's website. Typically, for an iPhone to be unlocked, it must be paid in full. However, this isn't the case with Verizon, which doesn't lock its phones. You can also use Mint Mobile with a used iPhone; again, as long as it's unlocked.
The bottom line: Save yourself some big bucks and buy your unlocked iPhone on sale, regardless of the location. You'll more often find discounts through Apple Authorized Resellers and carrier than through Apple itself.
Can I bring my own phone?
Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program allows you to use the service with any unlocked GSM phone. You can keep your current number too or select a new one. You can confirm that your iPhone is unlocked through the Mint Mobile website.
Select what you need
Mint Mobile data plans
Convenience on a budget.
For a lower-cost alternative, consider Mint Mobile for your mobile device needs. Get way more data and a more convenient price.
Look at that color
iPhone XR
A colorful choice
The most popular iPhone now on the market is available in five bold colors, including black, yellow, blue, white, and PRODUCT(RED).
2018 flagship
iPhone XS
Beautiful design
With a breathtaking 5.8-inch LED display, the iPhone XS is the one to get if you're looking for brilliance in a smaller package.
Large screen goodness
iPhone XS Max
Bold with lots of space
Sleek style to the max, Apple's largest iPhone to date offers an 6.5-inch LED display. It's available in space gray, silver, and gold.
