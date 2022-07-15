The year's most exciting laptop launch is here - it's the M2 MacBook Air release day! There's been a palpable anticipation around the machine ever since it was unveiled at WWDC 2022, and now the time has finally come - you can order a MacBook Air M2.

The MacBook Air M2 features a completely new design over its predecessor, as well as Apple's new, blazing fast M2 chip within its slick new chassis. The MacBook Air now looks a lot closer in design to the 2021 MacBook Pro line of laptops, further consolidating Apple's latest industrial design across its product range. You'll even be able to grab a MacBook Air in some new colors, such as a shimmering, champagne-like Starlight, or the slick almost black Midnight.

The MacBook Air M2 is available to order now from a range of different retailers, but be aware that shipping and delivery dates are slipping. Some customers are seeing dates around early August, and the Apple Website itself says that certain specs of machine won't ship until August 16. At the moment, it looks like the higher specced machines will ship slightly earlier than the base models - but we'll keep you updated as things change.

At the moment, you can only order a MacBook Air M2 if you're UK based - the machine came out of its preorder stage early this morning, ready for you to order. If you're in the States, you're going to have to wait until 5 am PDT until you can order one.

Where to buy an M2 MacBook Air

Where to order in the US

Where to order in the UK

Where to order a MacBook Air M2 in the US

You can grab yourself a MacBook Air M2 from any good retailer that stocks Apple computers. B&H photo has some Airs in stock, although expect them to fly off the shelves. You'll be able to spec out your machine with all the same chip, RAM, SSD, and color options as you'd find on Apple's website. Amazon has some M2 MacBook Airs available, but there are nowhere near as many customization options. There, you'll only be able to choose what color you want and whether you want a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Apple will, as always, have all the specs you could want to pop in your laptop. You'll find that delivery dates aren't great at the source, however - lower specced machines are shipping out now for August 16 - 23. There does look to be a trick to getting a better shipping date on a lower specced machine, however - opt to have a single port, 67W USB-C power adapter over the dual 35W charger, and the shipping date improves to August 8. Not the best, but better.