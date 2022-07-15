The year's most exciting laptop launch is here - it's the M2 MacBook Air release day! There's been a palpable anticipation around the machine ever since it was unveiled at WWDC 2022, and now the time has finally come - you can order a MacBook Air M2.
The MacBook Air M2 features a completely new design over its predecessor, as well as Apple's new, blazing fast M2 chip within its slick new chassis. The MacBook Air now looks a lot closer in design to the 2021 MacBook Pro line of laptops, further consolidating Apple's latest industrial design across its product range. You'll even be able to grab a MacBook Air in some new colors, such as a shimmering, champagne-like Starlight, or the slick almost black Midnight.
The MacBook Air M2 is available to order now from a range of different retailers, but be aware that shipping and delivery dates are slipping. Some customers are seeing dates around early August, and the Apple Website itself says that certain specs of machine won't ship until August 16. At the moment, it looks like the higher specced machines will ship slightly earlier than the base models - but we'll keep you updated as things change.
At the moment, you can only order a MacBook Air M2 if you're UK based - the machine came out of its preorder stage early this morning, ready for you to order. If you're in the States, you're going to have to wait until 5 am PDT until you can order one.
Where to buy an M2 MacBook Air
Where to order in the US
Where to order in the UK
Where to order a MacBook Air M2 in the US
You can grab yourself a MacBook Air M2 from any good retailer that stocks Apple computers. B&H photo has some Airs in stock, although expect them to fly off the shelves. You'll be able to spec out your machine with all the same chip, RAM, SSD, and color options as you'd find on Apple's website. Amazon has some M2 MacBook Airs available, but there are nowhere near as many customization options. There, you'll only be able to choose what color you want and whether you want a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Apple will, as always, have all the specs you could want to pop in your laptop. You'll find that delivery dates aren't great at the source, however - lower specced machines are shipping out now for August 16 - 23. There does look to be a trick to getting a better shipping date on a lower specced machine, however - opt to have a single port, 67W USB-C power adapter over the dual 35W charger, and the shipping date improves to August 8. Not the best, but better.
Apple
Apple has all the options you could ever want on your MacBook Air, all the way down to keyboard layout and what charging brick you want. It's with that charging brick that you might be able to improve the shipping date - go for the single port plug and you'll get your MacBook that little bit sooner.
Where to order the MacBook Air M2 in the UK
You can order a MacBook Air M2 from a few different retailers in the UK - the first of which is department store John Lewis. It only has options around what SSD size you might want, however, and it looks like stock is bare over launch. Currys has web pages for the MacBook Air, but as yet is out of stock - it either sold out during the preorder stage, or it's run out over the course of the morning. Either way, when they are in stock you can choose between colors and SSD storage options. Amazon UK has some machines you can order, but as with so many of the MacBook family on Amazon you can only choose colors and SSD size.
Apple UK
Apple will let you spec up your own machine, with more RAM options and SSD choices than anywhere else. There'll be all the colors too, including that stunning Starlight option. Be prepared to shell out the big bucks for a fully upgraded machine - around £2500. Shipping dates have tumbled too - expect delivery date to be early to mid-August.
When can I order a MacBook Air M2?
Right now! It might take a while to get to you through - some of those shipping dates are obscene.
Should I get a MacBook Air M2?
By the looks of things, absolutely yes. This completely redesigned MacBook Air got five stars in our review, with Gerald calling it the "best MacBook that most people should currently buy". If that's not high praise enough, then we're not sure what could be.
Under its sleek aluminum skin, you're getting a rip-roaring M2 chip, and some ridiculously fast RAM. The screen has grown from last time as well - it's a bezel-free 13.6-inch Liquid Retina with incredible color accuracy. There's the same excellent build quality you'd expect from a MacBook, and improved rubber feet to make it more stable. Its design brings it closer to the MacBook Pro 2021, with sleek, smooth corners and a flatter profile.
This looks like the best MacBook for everyone - it's powerful enough to blast through everyday tasks, and even some light photo and video editing. Professionals may want to upgrade to the MacBook Pro 2021 - although if you are in the market for a professional laptop, this one probably wasn't on your radar in the first place.
What about the MacBook Pro M2?
We can tell you where to buy a MacBook Pro M2, but we can also tell you that buying a 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn't make any sense. If anything, this MacBook Air looks to be by far the more compelling option, sharing the same chip, SSD, and RAM options, only with a bigger and nicer screen and keyboard. For more information, we have a MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro (2022) guide to show you all the key differences.
We'd love to tell you to get a case for your M2 MacBook Air, but we have to tell you to be careful when looking for one instead - this laptop is completely different from the previous model, and some… unscrupulous case makers are selling their cases designed for the 2020 Air as if they will fit the new Air M2. They won't. Here are some of the best sleeves for the M2 MacBook Air that you'll find, though.
