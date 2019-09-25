Best Answer: The new 10.2-inch entry-level iPad comes in either 32GB or 128GB, and we think that 32GB should be enough for most people. That's because there are a lot of cloud storage solutions available that most people are using, and iPadOS 13 also supports the ability to use external hard drives, so you don't need to store everything on the iPad's internal storage. However, if you plan on doing a lot of photo and video editing, have a large music library, or plan on doing a lot of gaming, then the 128GB option may be better for you.
The entry-level iPad will get the job done for most
At $329, the base storage capacity 10.2-inch iPad is highly affordable for many people. If you are considering the entry-level iPad, then a big factor of that is probably the cost.
For $329, you get 32GB of storage, which should be plenty for most people, especially considering the fact that many of us use cloud storage (Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Spotify, Apple Music, etc.) for things like photos, video, documents, music streaming, and other files. Plus, if you want to use the iPad as an entertainment device, you can always download apps for streaming video services like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, the upcoming Disney+, and more.
With iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, there is even support for external hard drives, so you could offload large files from the iPad onto those if necessary, freeing up space on the iPad itself. So if you can properly manage your iPad storage capacity, then 32GB, while it may not sound like a lot, is easily doable. Plus, you really can't beat that amazingly low price for an iPad.
There is always 128GB if you need more
For everyone else, which includes those who edit a lot of photos and video, have large music libraries, download movies and television shows for offline watching, and gamers who want to take advantage of Apple Arcade's offerings, then there is always the 128GB option.
While 128GB is the max capacity for the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, it doesn't come close to the larger storage options available on other iPad models like the Air, mini, and Pro lines. However, if you still want a good, powerful, budget-friendly iPad, then the 128GB should be a good amount for your needs as well. Especially considering the fact that you can use cloud storage services and external hard drives in iPadOS 13, it's not hard to offload some of your data to make more room for media, games, and other files if necessary.
The 128GB option is more than enough for most people, and you won't have to worry about filling it up that fast either.
Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Entry level but powerful
The entry-level iPad now has a larger screen at 10.2-inches, and it also supports the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard thanks to the new Smart Connector. It's fast with the A10 Fusion chip, and should have more than enough power for your daily tasks.
