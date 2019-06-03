Apple just announced iOS 13 at WWDC 2019 today, and it's a huge update that brings about a lot of requested features, such as Dark Mode and even swipe typing, which has been dubbed Quick Path. We have a full rundown of all of the new goodies coming in iOS 13 here.
The developer beta for iOS 13 is available today. The public release is arriving sometime in July (we'll have more info on that as it becomes available). And the final public release of iOS 13 is arriving sometime in Fall 2019.
But what devices are able to run iOS 13? Here's the full list:
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPod Touch (7th Generation)
If you do not see your device listed here, that is because it is not compatible with iOS 13.
This year, Apple has decided to separate iPhone and iPad in terms of OS. Now, iPads will no longer be getting iOS, but instead they have the newly minted iPadOS (check out our comprehensive guide on what iPadOS contains). Some highlights include: Dark Mode, multiple apps in Slide Over view, apps in multiple spaces, a new home screen, new gestures for text editing, new keyboard features including Quick Path swipe typing, custom fonts, a redesigned Files app with shared folder capabilities, and much more.
What devices are compatible with iPadOS?
Again, the developer beta for iOS 13 is available today. The public beta will be available later in July, and the final release of iOS 13 and iPadOS will be in Fall 2019.