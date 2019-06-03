Apple just announced iOS 13 at WWDC 2019 today, and it's a huge update that brings about a lot of requested features, such as Dark Mode and even swipe typing, which has been dubbed Quick Path. We have a full rundown of all of the new goodies coming in iOS 13 here.

The developer beta for iOS 13 is available today. The public release is arriving sometime in July (we'll have more info on that as it becomes available). And the final public release of iOS 13 is arriving sometime in Fall 2019.

But what devices are able to run iOS 13? Here's the full list: