Which iPad models support Apple Pencil?

Thanks to the release of the iPad Air 3 and iPad mini 5, all of Apple's current-generation iPads, from mini to Pro, support some version of the Apple Pencil. Note that if an iPad supports the first-generation Pencil, as of right now, it won't support the second-generation, and vice versa.

Which iPads support the first-generation Apple Pencil?

The following iPad models (both current and past) support the first-generation Apple Pencil:

iPad Pro, 12.9-inch (2015)

iPad Pro, 9.7-inch (2016)

iPad Pro, 10.5-inch (2017)

iPad Pro, 12.9-inch (2017)

iPad (2018)

iPad Air 3 (2019)

iPad mini 5 (2019)

The first-generation Apple Pencil has a cap on it concealing a Lightning connector, which plugs into the Lightning port on these iPads for both quick pairing and charging. The Apple Pencil can also be charged by way of the included Lightning adapter, which features two Lightning ports on it, one into which you plug the Pencil, and one into which you plug a Lightning cable.

Which iPads support the second-generation Apple Pencil?

So far, only two iPads support the second-generation Apple Pencil:

iPad Pro, 11-inch (2018)

iPad Pro, 12.9 (2018)

With the exception of the removable tip, the second-generation Apple Pencil is all one solid piece. There's no cap to remove, and no Lightning connector. Instead, the Pencil magnetically attaches to one of the sides of the iPad Pro for inductive charging. This is also how you pair the Pencil to a new iPad Pro. It just snaps on, asks to pair, and starts charging.