Fed up of losing your iPhone around your home? This Siri trick will blow your mind
Do you lose your iPhone around your home all the time? If you’re anything like me and your iPhone often falls down the back of the sofa or you leave it in random places and can’t find it again, this Siri trick might actually blow your mind.
Now, for anyone who owns one of the best Apple Watches, you probably won’t need this trick as you can easily ping and locate your iPhone on watchOS 10. That said, for anyone who doesn’t own an Apple Watch, this trick will save you a ton of time.
Here’s how to locate your iPhone with this neat Siri trick.
How to find a lost iPhone using Siri
Looking for a reason to actually use Siri after years of forgetting it exists? This prompt may turn out to be your new favorite way to use the voice assistant.
Simply shout (not too loudly or you might annoy your neighbors) “Hey Siri, where are you?” Apple’s voice assistant will respond, “Over here.” helping you locate your lost device without the need for an Apple Watch.
As someone who has decided to stop wearing a smartwatch to be a little more disconnected from my technology, this feature has come in handy quite a few times in the last couple of months. I hadn’t realized how much I relied on the Apple Watch’s ability to find my iPhone until I stopped wearing it on my wrist and lost my smartphone at least three or four times a week.
But now, thanks to Siri I can keep living my smartwatch-free life outside of work without constantly losing my iPhone — after all these years I’ve finally found a use case for the voice assistant. With WWDC only a month away, we’re hoping to see even more reasons to activate Siri when Apple’s AI improvements land alongside iOS 18.
