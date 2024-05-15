Macs will get support for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows RPG game

Apple is trying to push the fact that modern Macs are suitable for gaming. There's a new Game Mode in macOS Sonoma that's been made to help developers bring their titles to Mac devices. And one of the latest to do so is Ubisoft, with the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows headed for Macs.

Ubisoft announced that the latest Assassin's Creed game is making its grand entrance on Apple silicon Macs, via the Mac App Store on November 15. It'll work best on the latest versions of macOS. It'll cost $69.99 when it releases later this year, and will also be available on other gaming platforms. This news comes a few weeks after Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Mirage is headed to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Here's what you need to know about the game

The game plunges players into a meticulously crafted world of samurais and shinobi. You get to pick your fighter. Play as Naoe the shinobi, a master of stealth and parkour who wouldn’t look out of place in a high-octane action flick, or step into the historically epic sandals of Yasuke, a real-life samurai who’s all about that brute strength and shiny armour.

It’s not just about sneaking or slashing your way through the game. Ubisoft Quebec has doubled down on authenticity, enlisting a legion of historians, professors, and cultural advisors to ensure every tatami mat and tea ceremony feels like the real deal. The attention to detail is akin to a meticulously brewed cup of ceremonial matcha – carefully prepared and deeply satisfying.

Ubisoft is also pushing the envelope with gameplay innovations. Ever wanted to fight baddies in a snowstorm? Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces changing seasons and dynamic uses of light and shadow that could very well have you strategizing your next move based on whether it’s sunny or overcast. This isn’t just a world to play in – it’s one to get lost in with immersive gameplay.

