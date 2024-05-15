Macs will get support for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows RPG game
It'll be available in November
Apple is trying to push the fact that modern Macs are suitable for gaming. There's a new Game Mode in macOS Sonoma that's been made to help developers bring their titles to Mac devices. And one of the latest to do so is Ubisoft, with the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows headed for Macs.
Ubisoft announced that the latest Assassin's Creed game is making its grand entrance on Apple silicon Macs, via the Mac App Store on November 15. It'll work best on the latest versions of macOS. It'll cost $69.99 when it releases later this year, and will also be available on other gaming platforms. This news comes a few weeks after Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Mirage is headed to the iPhone 15 Pro.
Here's what you need to know about the game
The game plunges players into a meticulously crafted world of samurais and shinobi. You get to pick your fighter. Play as Naoe the shinobi, a master of stealth and parkour who wouldn’t look out of place in a high-octane action flick, or step into the historically epic sandals of Yasuke, a real-life samurai who’s all about that brute strength and shiny armour.
It’s not just about sneaking or slashing your way through the game. Ubisoft Quebec has doubled down on authenticity, enlisting a legion of historians, professors, and cultural advisors to ensure every tatami mat and tea ceremony feels like the real deal. The attention to detail is akin to a meticulously brewed cup of ceremonial matcha – carefully prepared and deeply satisfying.
Ubisoft is also pushing the envelope with gameplay innovations. Ever wanted to fight baddies in a snowstorm? Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces changing seasons and dynamic uses of light and shadow that could very well have you strategizing your next move based on whether it’s sunny or overcast. This isn’t just a world to play in – it’s one to get lost in with immersive gameplay.
More from iMore
- Everything you need to know about Game Center
- Don't hold your breath for an iPhone Xbox Game Pass Cloud
- Every Apple Vision Pro Spatial game we know about so far
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Connor is a technology writer and editor, with a byline on multiple platforms. He has been writing for around seven years now across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech.
-
TravonsThe trailer appears promissing...Reply
-