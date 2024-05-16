The new iPad Air M2 has only been out for a day, but you can already save $30 on one at Amazon

The new iPad Air with M2 started shipping only yesterday, but there’s already a saving at Amazon. If you head over to the largest online retailer in the world, then you can get $30 off the brand-new tablet.

This is the first discount we’ve seen on the tablet, and while it’s not the biggest, a saving is always welcome.

First iPad Air M2 discount yet

iPad Air M2 | $599 $569 at Amazon This early discount on the M2 iPad Air, while not the biggest, is still enough that it might sway you to an early purchase. A saving is a saving, after all, and this one is more than most day-one reductions.

The brand-new iPad Air M2 isn’t the biggest update in the world, but there are some key upgrades worth noting. The first major upgrade is the new chip on the inside of the tablet — the M2. That’s the very same chip that powered the last generation of iPad Pro, and it still ships inside one of Apple’s best MacBooks, the 13-inch MacBook Air.

You can also get the new iPad Air in a 13-inch form factor, which also has $30 off. The front camera has moved as well, now sitting on the horizontal side edge of the tablet for landscape video calls. The new iPad Air is an iterative update, but it's one that earned it 4.5 stars in our review, earning it the title of ‘the iPad most people should buy’.

Of course, if you want to save even more money, then you can search out an older iPad Air with M1 — although you won’t be getting the newest tablet, it’s still an excellent option with some solid savings to be had.