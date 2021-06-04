Apple has announced that a new documentary, Who Are You, Charlie Brown, will air on the platform later this month.

In a press release the company stated:

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer and premiere date for its upcoming documentary special, "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?," set to make its global debut on Friday, June 25 on Apple TV+. Narrated by Lupita Nyong'o and hailing from Imagine Documentaries, the special is executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and features interviews with friends, family, cartoonists and famous fans of the comic strip, to create a heartwarming portrait of the late "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz.

Apple says the show "celebrates the significance and global multi-generational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons." The show will feature interviews with Schulz's widow Jean Schulz, Drew Barrymore, Billie Jean King, and more.

A new trailer for the show is also available on YouTube: