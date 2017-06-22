If you're ready to deck out your Nintendo Switch with flipping cool accessories, get a load of what Nyko is about to unleash on us!

Accessory maker Nyko announced at E3 that it has a whole bunch of cool things in store for Nintendo Switch. A few items are on schedule for a July 2017 launch, but even the accessories that don't have an official release date will make you want to figure out a way to get your hands on them right now.

You may have already heard of the Portable Docking Kit, expected this fall for $44.99. It's a very small docking stand that connects your Switch to your TV so you don't have to carry around the entire Switch Dock with you everywhere you go.

There's also a case that comes with its own 6,000mAh battery pack and USB-C compatibility, a charger for up to four detached Joy-Cons, a couple of different charging stands, a standalone charging brick for the Switch tablet and another that doubles as a Dock, a cooling fan setup, a couple of different controllers and grips, and two interesting looking cases. Plus, a more sturdy kickstand and some bands that help protect your screen when you put the Switch in the Dock.

There are so many accessories that are heading to Switch from Nyko that it's hard to talk about all of them at once, but here are my favorite ones. I can't wait to get my hands on these.

Bubble Case

The Bubble case is a rugged case for your Switch. So if you're taking it on the road, or letting the little ones play with it, you can give it some extra shock absorption. The case is designed so you can actually remove the Joy-Cons from the Switch and everything is still protected with, basically, a shock-resistant bumper. It'll retail for $19.99 and will be available in September.

Swivel Grip

The Swivel Grip is this clear case that goes over each Joy-Con and adds a bit of girth (which is nice when you're trying to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with your friend and you're both using one Joy-Con each). It has these little wings that flip out and act like a grip extender and you don't even need to remove the Swivel Grip if you want to play with your Switch in tablet mode. It's a pretty clever idea and is a great, inexpensive way to turn your Joy-Cons into a slightly more ergonomic controller. It will be available in August for $9.99 for a pair.

Intercooler

This external fan will make it so you can play games with your Switch connected to the Dock without worrying about whether your device is going to melt (based on our testing, that's nothing you'll need to worry about). This fan attaches to the Dock and has a built-in sensor that will trigger when the Switch gets to hot. It's coming out this fall and costs $29.99.

Power Pak

This is probably my favorite accessory coming from Nyko. It's a 5,000mAh battery pack that you clip onto the Switch, sort of like a battery case. It charges up your Switch when the power runs low, and you can turn the juice on and off as you please. There are LED indicator lights at the bottom to let you know your charging status. It also has a built-in kickstand, since the Power Pak actually covers the Switch's kickstand. It costs $39.99 (cheapest battery pack for Switch so far), and will be available in August.

Portable Docking Kit

This is the tiny Dock replacement that's got all the buzz right now in the Switch community. It's a significantly smaller stand for connecting your Switch to a TV. You can toss it in your bag and take it to your friends house and just connect with the included HDMI cable. The USB-C/AC adapter lets you charge your Switch while it's connected to the TV, just like the official Dock, only much smaller and easier to carry around. It's coming this October at a price point of $44.99.

Power Shell Case

The one thing you're not going to want to be without when taking your Switch on the go is a case. This Power Shell Case is big enough to fit your Switch plus 12 game cartridges (or 11 cartridges and two microSD cards). That's all fine and good, but what makes this case stand out is that it comes with a 6,000mAh battery pack. You can plug your Switch into the integrated USB-C cable and charge it while it's safely protected in your bag. It also has a unique collapsable stand that you can flip up and use your Switch in table top mode. It is going to be available in July for $39.99.

What do you think?

Are you looking forward to any of these new accessories coming soon to Nintendo Switch? Which ones are your favorites?