It's that time of year again: Apple has unveiled it's new software coming this fall, and that includes a brand new version of iPadOS, iPadOS 14. Like last year's release, iPadOS 14 will run on a wide range of devices, from Apple's budget-friendly iPad to the high-end iPad Pro. But does yours make the cut? Let's find out.

Here are the devices that will run iPadOS 14 when it ships to customers later this year, according to Apple.

iPad Pro

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Air

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

iPad mini

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

So, iPadOS 14 will run on every iPad that Apple has sold since 2014 except the iPad mini 3, which also didn't support iPadOS 13. So if you've purchased a new iPad in the last six years, chances are that it'll run the new software later in 2020.