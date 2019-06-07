Best answer: It has not yet been confirmed if Pokemon Sword & Shield will have a two player co-op mode. However, there is a four-player mode which involves players teaming up to take on really strong Pokemon.

What could the co-op involve?

Pokemon lovers everywhere are dying to know whether the new entry has a two-player co-op mode. In Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, there is a co-op mode but it is not a fully featured mode. It is convenient, but it lacks any customization for player two.

The second player can jump into the game to join the first player at any time by shaking the second Joy-Con; however, they will always be using the second Pokemon from the first players deck of active Pokemon. Player two cannot catch any Pokemon of their own and cannot save their game. So, two-player mode is rather limited.

In Pokemon Sword & Shield, there is a new 'max raid battles' mode where four players can team up to take on a special super powered 'Dynamaxed' Pokemon - this mode is accessible via Nintendo Switch Online or by using a local wireless connection. So, you could invite three friends over and then take on this challenge together!

Current news for Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield releases worldwide on November 15th, 2019. This is the first new Pokemon RPG since 2016 and the first ever mainline Pokemon game on a device that can also be used on a home console. It will introduce the 8th Generation of Pokemon and take place in an entirely new region, known as the Galar region.