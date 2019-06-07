Best answer: It has not yet been confirmed if Pokemon Sword & Shield will have a two player co-op mode. However, there is a four-player mode which involves players teaming up to take on really strong Pokemon.
- Attack with full force: Pokemon Sword ($60 on Amazon)
- Defend yourself: Pokemon Shield ($60 on Amazon)
What could the co-op involve?
Pokemon lovers everywhere are dying to know whether the new entry has a two-player co-op mode. In Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, there is a co-op mode but it is not a fully featured mode. It is convenient, but it lacks any customization for player two.
The second player can jump into the game to join the first player at any time by shaking the second Joy-Con; however, they will always be using the second Pokemon from the first players deck of active Pokemon. Player two cannot catch any Pokemon of their own and cannot save their game. So, two-player mode is rather limited.
In Pokemon Sword & Shield, there is a new 'max raid battles' mode where four players can team up to take on a special super powered 'Dynamaxed' Pokemon - this mode is accessible via Nintendo Switch Online or by using a local wireless connection. So, you could invite three friends over and then take on this challenge together!
Current news for Pokemon Sword & Shield
Pokemon Sword & Shield releases worldwide on November 15th, 2019. This is the first new Pokemon RPG since 2016 and the first ever mainline Pokemon game on a device that can also be used on a home console. It will introduce the 8th Generation of Pokemon and take place in an entirely new region, known as the Galar region.
Which starter Pokemon will be available?
There are three starter Pokemon to choose from. These are the standard Grass-Fire-Water trio that we have seen in all of the previous seven regions.
- Grookey - Grass type - A playfully curious chimp.
- Scorbunny - Fire type - An energetic, bouncy rabbit.
- Sobble - Water type - A shy lizard who attacks whilst hiding underwater.
Unfortunately, there is no information as to what these Pokemon will evolve into yet. I suspect that they will have three forms like all of the previous starter Pokemon. Regardless, it will be exciting to see what these new Pokemon can do.
This is the map of the Galar region. Notice how it resembles an upside down map of the United Kingdom? Each map in Pokemon is based on a real life location and there is speculation that the Galar region is a flipped United Kingdom.
If you are unable to wait for the release of Pokemon Sword & Shield, then you can enjoy your time with Pikachu in Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu or enjoy catching them all with Eevee in Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee.
Slice them down!
Pokemon Sword on Nintendo Switch
Gotta catch 'em all!
Start your new Pokemon adventure in the Galar region, using your sword or shield - the choice is yours!
Defend your town!
Pokemon Shield on Nintendo Switch
Gotta catch 'em all!
Start your new Pokemon adventure in the Galar region, using your sword or shield - the choice is yours!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.