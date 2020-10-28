Best answer: Unfortunately, no, you can't use your old iPhone case with an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The design on the new phone doesn't match that of your old iPhone 11 Pro Max. Instead, you'll need to get something like the iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe from Apple.

Your old case won't fit the iPhone 12 Pro Max because of a design change

With the iPhone 12 series, Apple is bringing back the boxy look that was first popularized with the iPhone 4 in 2010. It's largely because of this design change that your iPhone 11 Pro Max case won't work with your new iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max includes a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The handset offers a height of 6.33 inches and a 3.07 inches width, with a depth of 0.29 inches. The older model had a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a height of 6.22 inches and a 3.06 inches width. The depth on the iPhone 11 Pro Max measured 0.32 inches.

There are great cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max out already

Though the iPhone 12 Pro Max was recently announced, there are a number of cases already on sale for Apple's newest phones. Cases like the Apple Clear Case provide excellent protection, and you can get them delivered fairly quickly, so they might even be on your doorstep by the time your iPhone arrives.